Mozambique: Government to Invest 77 Million Dollars in Construction of Water Sources to Mitigate Impact El Niño

Maputo — The Mozambican government plans to invest 77 million US dollars in the construction and rehabilitation of water storage and supply infrastructure, as part of mitigation strategy against the impact of El Niño weather phenomenon which could affect around 5.3 million people in the country.

According to the Minister of Public Works, Fernando Rafael, who was speaking at the country's parliament, Assembly of the Republic, in response to concerns raised by parliamentary groups, the funds are earmarked for the construction and rehabilitation of 48 dams and reservoirs, the drilling of 28 multi-purpose boreholes, the rehabilitation of 31 water supply systems and 1,400 dispersed water sources, bringing the total to 1,507 physical interventions.

The initiative, the minister said, aims to strengthen water availability, particularly in areas most vulnerable to drought, amid climate forecasts pointing to below-average rainfall, high temperatures and prolonged dry spells in the southern and central regions of the country.

A government assessment found that 1,552 of the 2,735 water supply systems surveyed, representing 57 per cent, have operational problems.

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An assessment of more than 28,000 dispersed water sources also identified 8,286 with problems, including 242 systems and 1,342 sources that are completely non-operational and require immediate intervention.

The 2026/27 rainy season points to normal rainfall in the Northern provinces of Nampula, Cabo Delgado, and Niassa. However, it points out a risk of severe drought in 76 districts across the southern provinces of Maputo, Gaza, Inhambane, and central provinces of Sofala, Manica, and Tete, due to the influence of the El Niño phenomenon.

The overall plan has a budget of 401.8 million US dollars, of which 238.2 million US dollars have already been secured, leaving 163.6 million US dollars still to be mobilized.