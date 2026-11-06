Nigeria: We Are Tracking 17,000 Missing Persons in Nigeria - ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Thursday said it is tracking about 17,000 active cases of missing persons in Nigeria.

The ICRC's Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Dawobe, disclosed this during a meeting with officials of Media Trust, where the organisation discussed its humanitarian activities and explored ways of strengthening its relationship with the media.

Dawobe explained that the ICRC had extended some of its operations to Sokoto State after identifying growing humanitarian needs in the North-West.

Meanwhile, the ICRC's Communication Officer, Usman Kundili, said the organisation had recorded more than 248,000 missing persons globally, while Nigeria accounted for about 17,000 active cases.

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He explained that the Nigerian figure represented cases in which the organisation remained in contact with families searching for their missing relatives.

According to him, many of the families have spent years without knowing whether their loved ones are alive or dead, leaving them with prolonged emotional, psychological and financial difficulties.

Kundili said the consequences of missing persons extended beyond the individuals concerned, particularly when those missing were breadwinners or key providers for their families.

He explained that the organisation provided livelihood assistance to some affected families through cash support to establish small businesses, replace lost livestock and rebuild their sources of income.

"Imagine a mother whose child has been missing for 10 years. She does not sleep normally. There are psychological and financial consequences that these families go through," he said.

He stressed that the issue of missing persons remained a major humanitarian concern that required sustained public attention and stronger responses from relevant authorities.

Kundili also called for greater respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL), which establishes rules for the protection of civilians and other people affected by armed conflicts.

He said the ICRC engaged with armed actors, including the military and other relevant authorities, to promote compliance with humanitarian principles and prevent violations against civilians.

According to him, the organisation's principle of neutrality is often misunderstood, explaining that it does not take sides in conflicts but engages with all parties to ensure that humanitarian assistance reaches people in need.

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He added that the ICRC also maintained confidential bilateral dialogue with parties to conflicts where concerns about possible violations of humanitarian law arose, with the aim of preventing further harm rather than publicly apportioning blame.