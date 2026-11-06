Ethiopia: UN Report Says UAE Firm Hired Colombian Mercenaries to Fight in Sudan, Raising Questions Over Abu Dhabi's UN Chief Bid

Addis Abeba- A confidential UN report reportedly details how an Abu Dhabi-based security company with links to the Emirati ruling family recruited and deployed hundreds of Colombian former military personnel to fight alongside Sudan's Rapid Support Forces, intensifying questions over the UAE's nomination of diplomat Lana Nusseibeh to lead the United Nations.

The report, submitted to the UN Security Council in early November and disclosed by The New York Times on November 5, identifies Global Security Services Group (GSSG), an Abu Dhabi-based private security company, as the principal recruiter and facilitator of the Colombian fighters, according to the newspaper's account.

The findings add to mounting evidence of external military and logistical support sustaining the RSF in its war against the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), which erupted in April 2023. The war has devastated the country, killing tens of thousands of people, displacing millions and triggering widespread atrocities, particularly in Darfur.

GSSG and the alleged recruitment network

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According to the report, GSSG recruited hundreds of former Colombian military personnel and organized them into an operational battalion known as the "Desert Wolves" or "Lobos del Desierto." The fighters reportedly served in several military capacities, including infantry operations, artillery, drone operations, vehicle deployment and training of RSF combatants.

The company is described as having close political, business and familial connections to senior figures in the UAE leadership. It was founded by a senior official in the UAE Presidential Court, while its business activities reportedly include providing security services to government ministries, including Foreign Affairs and Presidential Affairs.

The recruitment operation involved moving Colombian fighters through a network of transit points connected to Emirati allies and partners. The routes included Bosaso in Somalia and areas of eastern Libya controlled by forces aligned with military commander Khalifa Haftar, before the fighters were transported into Sudan.

The latest disclosures also build on earlier UN investigations indicating that Colombian contractors received military training at two facilities in the UAE before deployment. A July 2026 report by UN investigators reportedly documented the training arrangements but was not made public following objections at the Security Council. The New York Times reported that Bahrain objected to its publication, allegedly at the UAE's request. Abu Dhabi rejected suggestions that it had sought to influence Bahrain.

The newly disclosed findings provide a more detailed account of the alleged recruitment and deployment network, extending scrutiny beyond the previously documented allegations of weapons, drones and other military assistance to the RSF.

The scale of the operation is also significant. Earlier investigations cited estimates ranging from several hundred to approximately 2,000 Colombian contractors deployed over time.

Fighters linked to the El Fasher offensive

The reported deployment is particularly consequential because Colombian contractors were allegedly involved in RSF operations around El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, during its prolonged siege and eventual capture in October 2025.

The RSF's takeover followed more than 500 days of siege and was accompanied by widespread killings, sexual violence, abductions and other abuses against civilians. UN investigators have said the assault bore the "hallmarks of genocide."

The presence and role of foreign fighters in the offensive have been documented through multiple investigations, including witness accounts, social media footage, geolocation analysis, corporate records and interviews with former contractors.

A July 2026 UN experts' report said Colombian mercenaries established a base in Nyala in March 2025 and participated in operations supporting the RSF's campaign around El Fasher. The contractors reportedly operated drones and assisted with military planning during the siege and capture of the city.

The allegations also raise concerns over the recruitment and training of children by RSF forces, with previous investigations pointing to foreign contractors' involvement in training activities involving child soldiers. Such recruitment and use of children in hostilities are prohibited under international law.

Human Rights Watch findings

The latest report follows earlier investigations by human rights organizations and international media documenting the alleged recruitment and deployment of Colombian fighters through UAE-linked networks.

In a comprehensive 83-page report published on May 25, 2026, titled From Bogotá to El Fasher: The UAE's Role in the Deployment of Colombian Fighters and Other Backing to the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan⁠, Human Rights Watch (HRW) documented how GSSG apparently hired hundreds of Colombian former military personnel from 2024 onwards.

HRW found that a Colombia-based recruitment agency, A4SI, recruited the contractors, who subsequently signed contracts with GSSG and were transferred through UAE military facilities, including Ghiyathi and Al Wathba, before being deployed to Sudan.

The organization examined interviews with former contractors, residents of El Fasher, corporate records, employment documents, photographs, videos and geolocation data. It concluded that the evidence indicated the UAE was assisting or substantially contributing to the RSF's capacity to commit serious violations of international humanitarian law.

HRW called for investigations into GSSG and individuals involved in the recruitment network, possible targeted sanctions, and measures to end external military support to the RSF.

The latest UN disclosures further reinforce the concerns raised in those investigations, particularly regarding the connections between private security companies, state-linked actors and the cross-border military networks sustaining Sudan's conflict.

UAE candidate's UN secretary-general bid faces renewed scrutiny

The timing of the disclosures presents a fresh diplomatic challenge for the UAE as it seeks to secure the appointment of Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, its senior diplomat and former ambassador to the United Nations, as the next UN secretary-general.

The UAE formally nominated Nusseibeh on October 21, 2026, to succeed António Guterres, whose term ends on December 31. She previously served as the UAE's permanent representative to the UN from 2013 to 2024 and has been among the country's most prominent diplomatic voices defending Abu Dhabi's foreign policy positions.

Nusseibeh has repeatedly rejected allegations that the UAE provides military, logistical or financial support to the RSF, maintaining that her country's engagement in Sudan is humanitarian and directed towards ending the conflict.

Her record has already attracted criticism from human rights organizations, which argue that her public statements have dismissed or undermined findings by UN investigators documenting alleged Emirati involvement in Sudan.

On October 28, HRW published a statement titled UAE: UN Secretary-General Candidate Whitewashed Abuses⁠, accusing Nusseibeh of repeatedly denying and diverting attention from evidence of her government's alleged support for the RSF and abuses linked to UAE involvement in Yemen.

HRW cited her previous statements rejecting allegations of Emirati military support to the RSF, including her 2024 response to CNN that the accusations were "categorically untrue."

The organization also questioned whether her record of defending UAE government positions would undermine her ability to independently lead the UN and uphold the integrity of its investigative mechanisms.

During an October 27 interactive dialogue with UN member states and civil society representatives, Nusseibeh was challenged over her previous denials of UN findings concerning the UAE's alleged links to the RSF. She did not directly address the question of whether she would continue rejecting those findings if appointed secretary-general.

Instead, she said she had taken leave from her UAE government responsibilities while pursuing the candidacy and would refer questions concerning the UAE to its government.

Speaking to The New York Times, Cameron Hudson, a former C.I.A. analyst and director for African affairs at the National Security Council, said the continued Emirati denials of support to the RSF "make a mockery" of the investigative mechanisms that Ms. Nusseibeh now seeks to lead. "She played a significant role in obfuscating her government's contribution to atrocities in Sudan," he said. "That ought to disqualify her from any further consideration."

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The Sudanese government has also challenged her nomination. A representative of Sudan's permanent mission to the UN questioned her independence, pointing to her previous rejection of international findings concerning alleged Emirati support for the RSF. Sudan has consistently accused Abu Dhabi of financing, arming and providing political and logistical backing to the paramilitary group. The UAE rejects the accusations.

Observers say the latest disclosures could intensify those concerns, placing renewed attention on whether a candidate nominated by a government facing allegations of involvement in a devastating war can credibly oversee the international organization responsible for investigating violations and promoting accountability.

UAE rejects allegations

The UAE has consistently denied providing military assistance to either side in Sudan's war and has rejected allegations that it recruited, financed, trained or facilitated the deployment of foreign fighters to support the RSF.

In response to the latest allegations, an Emirati spokesperson told The New York Times that the UAE did not support any party to the conflict and did not permit its territory to be used for recruiting, training, financing or facilitating the transit of foreign fighters to Sudan.

The UAE also maintained that GSSG had not deployed mercenaries to Sudan or violated Emirati laws and regulations. It said its involvement in Sudan was humanitarian.

The latest disclosures come as the UN Security Council faces continued pressure to address the flow of weapons, foreign personnel and military technology sustaining Sudan's war. The findings also raise broader questions about accountability for external actors whose alleged assistance has enabled the warring parties to continue operations despite mounting civilian casualties and repeated international calls for a ceasefire.