Malawi: 'Ngora Has No Power to Deregister HRDC' - Activist Slams Watchdog As Donor Fears Grow

A fierce row has erupted after Malawi's NGO regulator moved to deregister the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), with veteran activist Redson Munlo insisting the watchdog has no legal authority to strike the influential pressure group off the map.

Munlo launched a blistering attack on the Non-Governmental Organisations Regulatory Authority (NGORA), arguing that civil society organisations are not compelled to register with the body and therefore cannot be legally deregistered by it.

According to him, NGORA functions merely as an association and lacks the regulatory powers it claims to wield over independent civil society groups.

His intervention comes days after NGORA announced it was revoking HRDC's status as a civil society grouping, citing alleged operational shortcomings within the coalition.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

But Munlo dismissed the move, insisting that many prominent organisations operating in Malawi's civic space are not even members of NGORA and continue their work unimpeded.

"No CSO reports to NGORA in terms of their operations," he said. "Only a few, perhaps HRCC, but the organisations being mentioned are not members of NGORA and are still allowed to carry out activism."

Donor Jitters

The dramatic stand-off is now threatening to spill beyond Malawi's borders, with governance experts warning that the move could send alarming signals to international donors already keeping a close eye on the country's democratic credentials.

Development partners including the European Union, the United Kingdom and UN agencies have long relied on organisations such as HRDC to monitor transparency, accountability and the use of public funds.

Analysts fear that branding HRDC as "deregistered" could trigger fresh legal scrutiny from donors, forcing aid agencies to carry out extensive due diligence before releasing funds and potentially delaying support until the organisation's legal standing is settled.

One governance expert warned: "The move risks frightening donors who depend on HRDC for oversight and accountability checks at a time when Malawi is desperately seeking foreign support for forex, fertiliser and essential medicines."

Fears Over Shrinking Civic Space

Critics say the controversy risks fuelling perceptions that civic space in Malawi is narrowing, with accountability groups coming under increasing pressure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Human Rights NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Governance observers have cautioned that weakening organisations that scrutinise government actions could undermine oversight of donor-funded programmes and raise red flags among international partners.

Such concerns, they warn, may complicate ongoing discussions around governance assistance and wider aid support at a time when Malawi remains heavily dependent on donor confidence.

The growing dispute sets the stage for what could become a major legal and political battle, with questions mounting over whether NGORA has exceeded its powers and what the fallout could mean for Malawi's relations with the international donor community.