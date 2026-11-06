Malawi: Man Caught With 1,500 Litres of Hoarded Fuel in Chinsapo Raid

Police have arrested a 36-year-old businessman and seized 1,500 litres of fuel allegedly stored illegally at a shop in Chinsapo 2.

The suspect, Andrew Mwandira, was arrested during an operation at his shop in Chinsapo 2 Stage.

Central West Region Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Foster Benjamin said officers recovered 820 litres of diesel and 680 litres of petrol, along with 175 litres of oil.

Mwandira, who hails from Mswamphira Village, Traditional Authority Mabulabo in Mzimba District, has been charged with illegal possession of liquid petroleum products and is expected to appear in court soon, Benjamin said.

Police vowed to keep up operations to seize illegally stored fuel and arrest those involved.

Benjamin warned traders against illegal fuel dealing, saying it endangered lives and the safety of nearby communities.