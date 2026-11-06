Kenya: Bungoma Man Sentenced to Death for Robbing Motorcyclist of Sh 265,630 Bike

Nairobi — A Bungoma man has been sentenced to death after being convicted of violently robbing a motorcyclist of a motorcycle worth Sh265,630 in an attack that left the victim unconscious.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) said Lameck Wamalwa Juma was convicted of robbery with violence contrary to Section 296(2) of the Penal Code following a prosecution that presented six witnesses.

In a judgment delivered on October 5, 2026, Chief Magistrate W.J. Gichimu found that the prosecution had proved all the ingredients of the offence.

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The court heard that on January 29, 2026, Juma, alongside accomplices who were not before the court, robbed Collins Munialo Ndiema of his TVS 125cc motorcycle, registration number KMGU 700M, valued at Sh265,630, at Chwele Sub-location in Bungoma County.

According to evidence presented in court, the accused posed as a passenger and hired Ndiema to transport him to Marina Resort.

Along the way, another individual joined them and directed the rider to a dark location, where he was struck on the head with a piece of wood fitted with nails, causing him to lose consciousness.

The attackers subsequently fled with the motorcycle.

Investigations using a tracking device led detectives to recover some of the motorcycle's parts at Juma's residence in Chwele Market.

The complainant also told the court that he knew Juma before the incident and positively identified him as the person who had hired his motorcycle.

The prosecution was led by Wycliffe Minishi, a prosecution counsel.

In arriving at the sentence, the court considered the seriousness of the offence, the injuries inflicted on the victim, the failure to recover the motorcycle and the accused's previous criminal record.

The court subsequently imposed the death sentence against Juma.

The DPP said the conviction followed successful prosecution of the case, which established the accused's involvement in the robbery.