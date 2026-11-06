Namibia: Govt Assures Job Security in Proposed Nampa-New Era Merger

The Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Emma Theofelus has assured the employees of the Namibia Press Agency and New Era Publication Corporation that the proposed merger of the two State-owned media institutions is not intended to result in job losses.

The merger dates back to a 2021 Cabinet decision, but progress towards its implementation has been slow.

It is aimed at creating a stronger and more sustainable media entity capable of responding to changes in the media industry.

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Speaking during the quarterly meeting with NEPC board of directors, MICT minister, Emma Theofelus said the merger is simply an existing Cabinet decision and should not be viewed as a process intended to reduce employment at both institutions.

"Nobody should lose their jobs at the two entities. In fact, it should turn into a stronger entity that is able to outlast the very changing dynamics in the current media and press agencies across the world," said Theofelus.

She stated that the process gained momentum following the devolution of public enterprise mandates back to sectoral ministries last year, allowing the relevant ministries to establish a committee to oversee the implementation.

"As of last year, when the mandates have been devolved back to sectoral ministries, we were then able to put a committee together and has started doing some work. They are getting the foundation laid. We want the process to be as smooth as possible," Theofelus said.

Maintaining two separate institutions during a difficult period for the media industry places pressure on government finances, particularly in terms of supporting and subsidising their operations. The process will be undertaken in stages, with progress and developments presented during subsequent engagements.

She encouraged employees and management to seek clarification from the ministry if there are any concerns about the process.

"It is chaired by our director of multimedia services. So far, the work has started. So, in different milestones, I'm sure we will bring it as a substantive agenda item, as we meet on a continuing basis," said Theofelus.

The proposed merger is expected to explore opportunities for strengthening the operations of both institutions while ensuring long term sustainability and protecting existing jobs.

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