Kenyan politician Morara Kebaso hasn't joined UDA - viral image doctored

IN SHORT: Social media users have posted an image they claim shows that Kenyan politician Morara Kebaso has joined the UDA party. But Kebaso has denied the claim - he is still with the Jubilee Party.

Posts circulating on social media claim that Kenyan politician Morara Kebaso has joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), president William Ruto's political party.

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The posts feature an image of Kebaso standing beside Hassan Omar, UDA's secretary general, with both men wearing yellow UDA-branded sashes in what appears to be the party's office.

Collectively, the posts have attracted more than 177,000 views, 2,100 likes and 490 comments.

Kebaso's political journey

Kebaso rose to prominence in 2024 through activism that involved visiting government projects across Kenya and highlighting those that had stalled or gone over budget in a bid to hold political leaders accountable. He later established the Injection of National Justice, Economic and Civic Transformation (Inject) movement, before shifting towards electoral politics.

In June 2026, he announced that he was shelving Inject and joining the Jubilee Party, which is associated with former interior cabinet secretary and presidential candidate Fred Matiang'i. Kebaso plans to contest the Borabu parliamentary seat in Nyamira county in the 2027 general election.

His reported move to UDA would therefore represent a significant political shift, given his previous activism highlighting government project failures and his current association with Jubilee and Matiang'i's presidential ambitions.

The circulating image appears to show that this switch has happened, presenting the apparent meeting with Omar as evidence.

But is the claim true? We checked.

Kebaso debunks it

The claim that Kebaso has joined UDA is false. No credible media reports or official announcements confirm that he has switched parties. Instead, his social media pages documenting his recent activities show he is still working with Jubilee and campaigning for the Borabu parliamentary seat with the party.

More importantly, Kebaso responded to the most-shared post, published on X on 29 September 2026. The post featured the circulating image and the caption: "Welcome home Morara Kebaso."

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In his reply, Kebaso shared an AI-generated version of the same image showing the two men wearing Jubilee-branded sashes in what appeared to be a Jubilee office. He wrote: "Welcome to Jubilee Party former Secretary General of UDA Hon Hassan Omar. Mbele Pamoja. You are not the only ones who can use AI ... Your UDA candidate in Borabu Patrick Osero will be defeated properly."

The response was a sarcastic rebuttal of the image in question. By using AI tools to recreate the image with Jubilee branding, Kebaso indicated that the UDA-branded version was fabricated, not evidence that he joined the party. He also described Patrick Osero, UDA's candidate in Borabu, as his political opponent, further contradicting the claim that he had joined the party.

The claim that Kebaso has joined UDA is false.