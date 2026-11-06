Nigeria: Navy Arrests 259 Suspects, Destroys 168 Illegal Refinery

The Nigerian Navy has disclosed that its personnel in sustained efforts against economic saboteurs arrested 259 suspected oil thieves, destroyed 168 illegal refining sites and recovered 7.48 million litres of stolen crude in one year under the leadership of Vice Admiral Idi Abas.

The director Information Naval Headquarters, Navy Captain Abiodun Folorunsho, gave the figures in a statement outlining its achievements in the first year of Vice Admiral Idi Abbas as Chief of the Naval Staff.

He said the Nigerian Navy between November 2025 and November 2026 sustained Nigeria's zero-piracy status and recovered over 7.48 million litres of stolen crude oil and illegally refined petroleum products.

According to him, Naval personnel also deactivated 168 illegal refining sites, destroyed 363 dugout pits, arrested 259 suspects and four vessels suspected of involvement in crude oil theft, and secured nine convictions for offences relating to crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Highlighting the CNS achievements, he said a major operational initiative was the activation of Operation DELTA SENTINEL in January 2026 to strengthen efforts against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and other maritime crimes.

According to the statement, the Navy within the period commissioned three high-speed patrol vessels namely ; NNS OLOIBIRI, NNS MAMBILA and NNS GURARA, in June 2026 to enhance maritime surveillance, operational reach and response capabilities.

The Service also advanced infrastructure and personnel welfare through the construction and commissioning of over 36 projects, including accommodation, medical, office and multipurpose facilities.

The Navy also began the development of a 200-bed Reference Hospital at Navy Town, Asokoro, Abuja.

He said, "Through the Chief of the Naval Staff Special Intervention Quick Impact Projects (CNS-SIQIP) and other community initiatives, the Navy completed over 93 community development projects".

These he said include; 18 solar-powered boreholes, renovation of 11 school buildings, construction and equipping of 11 healthcare centres, and electricity infrastructure in three communities.

In human capacity development, the Nigerian Navy graduated and inducted its inaugural batch of 328 Nigerian Navy Marines.

"The personnel were deployed to reinforce ongoing operations, particularly against asymmetric threats in northern Nigeria, while training of a second batch continued," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Arms and Armies Petroleum By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Navy within the period also strengthened regional maritime cooperation through exercises including OBANGAME EXPRESS 2026, COASTAL GRIP 2, GRAND AFRICAN NEMO 2026 and CROCODILE LIFT.

According to the statement, a key milestone was the operationalisation of the Combined Maritime Task Force for the Gulf of Guinea during the Service's 70th Anniversary celebrations in June 2026.

"These achievements reflect the Nigerian Navy's continued commitment to securing Nigeria's maritime domain, protecting critical national assets, developing its personnel and contributing to national security and economic prosperity," he said.

Some of the major achievements included, recovery of over 7.48 million litres of petroleum products, deactivation of 168 illegal refining sites, destruction of 363 dugout pits,arrest of

259 suspects, arrest of four vessels, convictions of nine oil thieves, induction of three high-speed patrol vessels and commissioning of 36 infrastructure projects.

Others include, execution of over 93 community development projects, provisionof 18 solar-powered boreholes, renovation of 11 school buildings, construction of 11 healthcare centres and equipped, provision of electricity to three communities in addition to the inauguration of 328 Nigerian Navy Marines

The Nigerian Navy sustained Nigeria's zero-piracy status and intensified intelligence-driven operations against crude oil theft, illegal bunkering and maritime crime, supported by Operation DELTA SENTINEL.