Nigeria: King Charles' Birthday - UK Reaffirms Commitment to Stronger Nigeria Ties

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Pete Vowles, has reaffirmed the United Kingdom's commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria, describing the partnership between both countries as dynamic, reciprocal and ambitious.

Vowles stated this on Thursday in Abuja at an event organised to celebrate the 78th birthday of His Majesty, King Charles III, and the longstanding relationship between the United Kingdom and Nigeria.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, GREAT, the High Commissioner said it reflected the strength of the relationship and the opportunities available for both countries to expand their cooperation.

He said the partnership was exceptional in its content and continued to evolve in response to changing times, while maintaining mutual respect and equality.

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He said, "Well, we thought Great was a good way to talk about the great partnership that we have between the UK and Nigeria. A partnership that is exceptional in its content, but also I think it's a partnership that is dynamic, it's a partnership that is reciprocal, it's a partnership that is ambitious."

Explaining the theme further, Vowles said, "And I say that because dynamic means it's constantly evolving to the changing times. Reciprocal because it's respectful, it's two-way, it treats each other as equals. And ambitious because we know there is so much more we can do together."

The High Commissioner, expressed his determination to build on the progress recorded in relations between both countries, particularly following President Bola Tinubu's state visit to the United Kingdom earlier in the year.

Vowles said he would work to implement the agreements reached during the visit and explore further areas of cooperation for the mutual benefit of both countries.

He urged Nigerians to contribute their ideas and energy towards strengthening the relationship, noting that there was room for greater engagement between the two countries.

"We work hard together but we can do even more together. So bring your energy, bring your ideas and let's do more together," he said.

Also speaking, the Country Director of the Royal Commonwealth Society, Nigeria Branch, Mr Blackson Olaseni Bayewumi, congratulated King Charles III on his 78th birthday and wished him many more years of service to the Commonwealth.

Bayewumi, who described the King as an important link between the Royal Commonwealth Society and the Commonwealth, said His Majesty was the head of the Commonwealth and patron of the society.

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He said his relationship with the British High Commission in Abuja dated back to 1999, following Nigeria's return to democratic rule and readmission into the Commonwealth after its suspension during military rule.

According to him, the relationship had continued through various initiatives and programmes aimed at promoting Commonwealth values in Nigeria.

He listed some of the activities as the Commonwealth essay competition, Commonwealth Spiritual Classics campaign and other programmes organised for schools and communities.

Bayewumi thanked Nigerians for supporting Commonwealth initiatives and wished King Charles III continued good health and many more years of service.

The event, held ahead of the King's birthday next week, brought together stakeholders to celebrate the partnership between the two countries and recognise the people contributing to its growth.