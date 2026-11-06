South Africa: Trial of Seven Accused in Rapper AKA's Murders Adjourned to April

The trial of the seven men charged with the murders of popular musician Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane has been adjourned by the Durban High Court to April 2027.

The two were killed in a shooting outside a Durban restaurant in 2023.

"The trial, which commenced in early October 2026, has seen the State lead evidence from more than 20 witnesses. Evidence presented thus far includes video footage, vehicle-tracking data, ballistic evidence and financial evidence.

"The seven face several charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, as well as firearm- and ammunition-related offences," the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

The trial continues from 12 April to 14 May 2027, when the state will present further evidence.

The seven accused remain in custody.