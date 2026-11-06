Nigeria: Military Pension Board Honours 98-Year-Old Veteran, Ewemiwe, in Delta

Abuja — The Military Pensions Board (MPB) has honoured a 98-year-old former Warrant Officer, Echenim Emmanuel Ewemiwe, at Ute-Erumu, near Agbor, in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Board's delegation, led by its Chairman, Major General Julius Ehioze Osifo, also included Navy Commodore Galadima Ciroma, Director of Navy Pensions; Squadron Leader Aliyu Muhammed; and Captain Robertson Akpojovwo, Chairman of the Delta State Legion.

According to a statement by the Board's Public Relations Officer, Squadron Leader Aliyu Mohammed, the visit was a special gesture to celebrate the veteran's 98th birthday.

"It was a remarkable milestone and an opportunity for the Board's leadership to identify with one of Nigeria's oldest military veterans. The birthday celebration featured colourful cultural performances, traditional dances and the presence of family members, friends and well-wishers who gathered to celebrate the veteran's life and legacy," the statement said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the event, Major General Osifo acknowledged the sacrifices and contributions of military veterans across the country, reaffirming the Board's commitment to their welfare and well-being.

He noted that the welfare of veterans remained a priority for the Board.

The Board's spokesperson said other dignitaries at the event included the traditional ruler, the Aruwe of Ute-Erumu; members of the clergy; and other community leaders.

In a vote of thanks, the family's representative and former Master Warrant Officer, Chuks Echenim, expressed appreciation to the chairman for travelling to Delta State to celebrate with their father and honour him on his special day.

The visit underscores the Military Pensions Board's recognition of the sacrifices made by military veterans and its commitment to upholding their dignity, honouring their service and identifying with them beyond the administration of pensions.