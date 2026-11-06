Africa: AU Commission Chief Urges Parties to Focus On Serving Citizens and Strengthening Nat'l Interests

Addis Ababa — Political parties must go beyond seeking power and focus on serving citizens, strengthening democratic governance and building consensus on Africa's development priorities, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said today.

Addressing the second African Political Parties Summit 2026 underway in Addis Ababa, the Chairperson highlighted the central role of political parties in advancing democratic governance, peace and development in line with the African Union Agenda 2063.

Youssouf said political parties have three major responsibilities: developing social and economic policies that serve citizens, building bridges between citizens and state institutions, and raising awareness about the broader interests of their countries.

"Are they meant to conquer power? Or is the mission wider than that?" he asked, stressing that political parties should serve the public and promote national interests rather than narrow political, ethnic or sectarian interests.

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The Chairperson also underscored the role of opposition parties in monitoring government actions and ensuring public accountability.

On constitutional governance, Youssouf said states have a fundamental responsibility to protect their constitutions, organize credible elections and ensure respect for fundamental freedoms.

"In case of disagreements on those critical issues, dialogue must always prevail," he noted.

He further highlighted the importance of transparency in political party financing, saying strict rules are necessary to prevent corruption and external influences.

Referring to the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance, the Chairperson said the instrument recognizes political pluralism and promotes the rights and responsibilities of ruling and opposition parties.

He also described the Maputo Protocol as an important foundation for women's participation in political life, emphasizing the need for forums bringing together women and young people to promote greater access to political participation and decision-making.

Youssouf stressed that African citizens must be involved in decisions affecting their communities.

Turning to Africa's economic future, he described political parties as architects of the continent's future, emphasizing the need for institutions capable of shaping that future around the general public interest rather than partisan considerations.

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He called for lasting consensus on key development priorities, including education, youth employment, infrastructure development and continental integration.

Cooperation in these areas should be strengthened through open debate and citizens' oversight of public affairs, he added.

Youssouf acknowledged that some AU member states are facing challenges arising from unconstitutional changes of government, political instability and internal conflicts.

However, he reaffirmed the African Union's determination to promote democratic governance, peace, development and greater inclusivity in the political space of its member states.

The AU Commission Chairperson finally urged the summit to translate the commitments made in Accra into concrete measures, clearly define responsibilities and sustain follow-up.