Ethiopia, France Vow to Deepen Military and Strategic Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and France have pledged to deepen their longstanding military and strategic cooperation, with renewed emphasis on military capacity building, knowledge transfer and regional peace and stability.

The commitment was made during talks between Ethiopian Defense Minister Mohammed Idris and French Ambassador to Ethiopia Alexis Lamek in Addis Ababa on Wondsday.

The meeting, part of the Defense Minister's ongoing military diplomacy engagements with foreign ambassadors, focused on strengthening the two countries' historical ties and expanding cooperation in military and strategic affairs.

Minister Mohammed expressed appreciation for France's support in enhancing Ethiopia's military capabilities through knowledge transfer, strengthening institutional capacity and improving its preparedness for peacekeeping operations.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also called on France to support Ethiopia's efforts to safeguard its legitimate and equitable interests in the region.

On the ongoing Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process in the Tigray Region, the Minister urged France to extend the necessary support to ensure its successful implementation.

Ambassador Lamek, for his part, reaffirmed France's commitment to strengthening its longstanding relations and multifaceted cooperation with Ethiopia.

He underscored his country's readiness to enhance joint efforts in promoting regional peace and stability, while advancing military training and capacity-building cooperation.

The renewed commitment signals both countries' interest in translating their longstanding diplomatic relations into stronger practical cooperation in defense, military development and regional security, as ENA learned.