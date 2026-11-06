Kenya: Linda Mwananchi Accuses Ruto of Fuelling Violence After Kalonzo Convoy Attack

Nairobi — The Linda Mwananchi movement has accused President William Ruto's administration of fuelling political violence and intolerance following an attack on a campaign caravan led by Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka in Migori County.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 6, the movement condemned Thursday's attack, alleging that it was part of a wider scheme by the government to intimidate opposition leaders and establish political dominance in the Nyanza region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The statement, signed by Linda Mwananchi, Deputy Secretary General Pauline Njoroge, accused the broad-based government of using violence to silence alternative political voices and create what it described as a UDA-ODM political echo chamber in the region.

The movement claimed the attacks were intended to create the impression that President Ruto had political control of Nyanza despite growing opposition to his administration.

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"We condemn the attacks on H.E Kalonzo's campaign convoy and demand that those responsible be brought to book," Njoroge said.

Linda Mwananchi further accused the government of attempting to portray the people of Nyanza as intolerant and hostile to rival political formations, arguing that the actions of suspected hired goons and individuals involved in political violence should not be used to judge the entire region.

The movement described Nyanza as a longstanding defender of democracy and political pluralism, warning against what it termed efforts by the administration to create political enclaves and install local power brokers through violence.

Drawing parallels with the political repression witnessed during the administration of former President Daniel arap Moi, Njoroge said intimidation, ethnic violence and illegal detentions had previously failed to stop the country's struggle for democratic reforms.

She argued that similar tactics would not prevent Kenyans from pursuing what she described as a third liberation aimed at securing a new constitutional order and leadership committed to the rule of law.

"Political intolerance, ethnic violence and illegal detentions carried out by Moi's police state neither delayed nor stopped the second liberation in the 80s and 90s," she said.

The movement also raised concerns over what it described as a growing culture of political goonism, kidnappings and alleged misconduct by rogue elements within the police service.

It warned that such incidents risked creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity that could undermine political competition and public confidence in the electoral process.

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Njoroge called on Kenyans, particularly young people, to resist attempts to draw the country into political and ethnic divisions ahead of the 2027 polls.

She cautioned that an environment of violence and chaos could provide an opportunity for electoral malpractice, urging political leaders to allow competing formations to mobilise and campaign freely across the country.

The movement accused the Ruto administration of resorting to political divisions and intolerance in an attempt to prolong its stay in power, insisting that opposition leaders should be allowed to engage voters without intimidation.

"The outgoing regime is behaving typically like a caged animal, having obviously acknowledged it is living in its last days in office," Njoroge said.

The attack on Kalonzo's convoy has added to concerns over political intolerance and the safety of opposition leaders as political mobilisation gathers momentum ahead of the next General Election.

Linda Mwananchi demanded that security agencies investigate the Migori incident and ensure those responsible are held accountable, warning that violence should not be allowed to become a tool for controlling political participation.

"We reject the violence and put Ruto on notice; do not divide the country in your desperation!" Njoroge said.