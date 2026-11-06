Liberia: U.S.$10m Loan Looms Over Capitol Reconstruction

-As Speaker Koon Cites Lack of Budgetary Allocation

MONROVIA, Liberia, November 6, 2026: The Liberian government may be forced to secure a bank loan of approximately US$10 million to reconstruct the fire-damaged William R. Tolbert Joint Chambers at the Capitol, nearly two years after the historic legislative facility was gutted by fire.

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon disclosed that no funds have been allocated in the national budget for the reconstruction, raising the possibility of borrowing to restore the building, which has remained unusable since December 18, 2024.

Koon made the disclosure after leading a delegation of lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Thomas P. Fallah, on an inspection of the damaged facility.

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Speaking to reporters following the inspection, the Speaker said reconstruction would depend on technical assessments to determine the extent of structural damage, the feasibility of rehabilitation, and the estimated cost.

He explained that the Ministry of Public Works would conduct a government-backed assessment, while foreign technical experts are expected to undertake additional evaluations.

According to Koon, the commencement of reconstruction will depend on how quickly the technical reports are completed and submitted to the Legislature.

However, he acknowledged that the absence of budgetary funding could compel the government to seek external financing.

"We do not have money in the budget. We will end up going to take a loan to fix this place because it's undermining our work and impairing the function of the Legislature, especially during the SONA," Koon said.

Deputy Speaker Fallah estimated that restoring the damaged chambers could cost at least US$10 million, although the final amount would depend on the technical assessments.

Fallah described the destruction as heartbreaking and embarrassing, expressing disappointment over the continued deterioration of the historic legislative facility.

He cautioned lawmakers against allowing political disagreements to escalate into actions that could damage public infrastructure, urging current and future legislators to exercise restraint in resolving political disputes.

The destruction of the Joint Chambers has disrupted major legislative activities, including the annual State of the Nation Address (SONA).

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President Joseph Nyuma Boakai delivered his 2025 and 2026 State of the Nation Addresses before joint sessions of the 55th Legislature outdoors on the Capitol grounds because of the damage.

The President delivered his 2025 address on January 27, just weeks after the fire, while his 2026 address was delivered on January 26.

The December 18, 2024 fire occurred amid a prolonged leadership crisis in the House of Representatives involving then-Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and lawmakers seeking his removal.

The Liberia National Police subsequently announced that its investigation had identified arson as the cause of the fire, leading to criminal proceedings against Koffa, several lawmakers, and other individuals accused of involvement.

The defendants pleaded not guilty, while the initial trial ended in a mistrial in January 2026 without a verdict. Responsibility for the destruction remains subject to judicial determination.

Nearly two years after the incident, the government faces the prospect of borrowing millions of dollars to restore the legislative facility, even as the criminal case surrounding its destruction remains unresolved. -Editing by The New Dawn