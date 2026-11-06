Uganda Aviation Academy Announces Major Expansion With Eight Aircraft, Two Simulators

Uganda Aviation Academy Ltd has secured Board approval for an ambitious expansion programme involving two new training centres in Entebbe and Jinja, eight training aircraft and two advanced flight simulators.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening Uganda's aviation training capacity and positioning the country as a leading aviation education hub in East and Central Africa.

The Academy, which is marking 15 years of operations, plans to establish additional training facilities in Entebbe and Jinja as part of a broader investment in practical flight training, academic instruction and aviation technology.

The proposed aircraft fleet will comprise four two-seat, single-engine aircraft for basic flight training, two four-seat, single-engine aircraft for intermediate and advanced training, and two twin-engine aircraft for commercial pilot training and multi-engine ratings.

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The Academy also plans to acquire two flight simulators to support single-engine and multi-engine pilot training.

The expanded facilities are expected to support training for Private Pilot Licences (PPL), Commercial Pilot Licences (CPL), Instrument Ratings and Multi-Engine Ratings, subject to regulatory approval.

The Entebbe centre will focus on airline operations, cabin crew training, aviation management, airport services and aviation safety. Meanwhile, the Jinja facility is planned as a practical flight training hub incorporating aircraft operations, simulation technology and ground-school instruction.

Board Chairperson Yogi Birigwa said the expansion forms part of the institution's long-term ambition to become a centre of excellence in aviation education.

She said investments in modern aircraft, flight simulators and additional training centres demonstrate the Academy's commitment to international standards and the development of highly skilled aviation professionals.

Executive Director Rodney Mukula said the project would make professional aviation education more accessible to Ugandan students while reducing the need to pursue expensive training opportunities abroad.

He added that the Academy would work with international aircraft manufacturers, aviation training partners, financial institutions and regulatory authorities to implement the programme.

The expansion is also expected to increase student enrolment, create employment opportunities and attract trainees from across the region.

Beyond Uganda, the Academy's long-term plans include establishing training campuses in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, and Bujumbura, Burundi.

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Within Uganda, the proposed expansion network also includes Munyonyo, Ntinda and Mbarara.

The institution said the expansion would be undertaken in accordance with Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) requirements and relevant international aviation training standards.

New flight training activities will commence following the acquisition of the necessary regulatory approvals, aircraft certification and completion of operational readiness assessments.

The development comes as Uganda seeks to strengthen its aviation sector through investment in specialised skills, technical education and professional training.

The Academy says its ultimate ambition is to position Uganda as a destination for aviation education, serving East Africa, Central Africa and the wider continent.