Uganda: Construction Sector Key in Driving Uganda's Tenfold Economic Growth By 2040 - Minister Musasizi

Government has identified the construction sector as a critical driver of Uganda's ambition to build a $500 billion economy by 2040, calling for increased investment in infrastructure, affordable financing, local contractor capacity and reforms to improve the business environment.

Speaking at the National Competitiveness Forum 2026 at Mestil Hotel in Kampala, Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development (General Duties), Henry Musasizi, said construction plays a central role in supporting growth across agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, mining, technology and housing.

He noted that expanding agro-industrialisation requires processing plants, warehouses and cold-chain facilities, while tourism development depends on reliable roads, hotels and accommodation facilities. Mineral development and technology investments also require serviced industrial sites and dependable utilities.

Musasizi said Uganda must prioritise infrastructure that connects production areas to markets while creating an enabling environment for private investors through predictable regulations and enforceable contracts.

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"Construction is central to Uganda's ambition to build a USD 500 billion economy by 2040," Musasizi said, adding that the country must invest in the infrastructure needed to support competitive businesses across its regions.

The Minister outlined three key areas where government intends to focus its efforts to strengthen the construction ecosystem.

The first is improving the regulatory environment by working with local governments to strengthen physical planning, simplify building approval processes and enforce construction standards.

He said developers should have clarity on regulatory requirements, costs and the time required to obtain approvals.

The second priority is strengthening the capacity of Ugandan contractors through skills development, access to equipment and improved business management capabilities.

Musasizi also called for support for innovations that would make locally manufactured construction materials more competitive and reduce building costs.

The third priority is expanding access to affordable, long-term financing for housing and construction projects.

He cited Uganda's estimated housing deficit of 2.4 million units, saying addressing the shortage would require greater private sector investment and financing arrangements accessible to both developers and households.

The Ministry, he said, would support the phased capitalisation of the National Housing and Construction Company, alongside private sector innovations aimed at lowering construction costs.

Government will also continue investing in roads, electricity, water and other essential infrastructure, while advancing digitalisation and procurement reforms to strengthen accountability, address corruption and improve value for money.

Musasizi cited the Ankole sub-region as an example of how investment in one economic activity can stimulate growth in other sectors.

He pointed to dairy processing in Mbarara and Kiruhura, explaining that the industry creates demand for cold storage facilities, warehouses, transport services and workers' housing.

Coffee processing developments in Ntungamo and investments in hospitality also present opportunities for construction firms, suppliers and other businesses.

He said Uganda could apply a similar approach across its regions by identifying areas where each can produce competitively and investing in infrastructure that connects businesses to markets.

The Minister urged participants at the forum to develop practical recommendations identifying the institutions responsible for implementing proposed reforms and the timelines within which they should deliver.

He said the recommendations would help shape Government's budget priorities for the next financial year and the medium term.

Government Reports Progress on Business Environment Reforms

Presenting an update on commitments made during the second Doing Business Forum, the Head of the Private Sector Development Unit at the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Dianah Nannono, outlined measures Government has undertaken to address challenges raised by businesses.

She explained that the National Competitiveness Forum provides a platform for Government to communicate reforms aimed at lowering the cost of doing business, while allowing private sector players to highlight operational challenges and propose solutions.

According to Nannono, the outcomes of the discussions will inform preparations for the Financial Year 2027/28 budget.

One of the issues previously raised by the private sector was the high cost of product certification and limited testing capacity at the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

To address the concern, Government increased funding to UNBS from Shs55.9 billion in Financial Year 2024/25 to Shs133 billion in Financial Year 2025/26.

For Financial Year 2026/27, the agency received an approved recurrent allocation of Shs130 billion to support product certification, standards enforcement, laboratory operations and trade facilitation.

Nannono said the additional funding had enabled UNBS to invest in regional laboratories, modern testing equipment, laboratory accreditation and digital systems.

The Bureau has also recruited an additional 100 employees to strengthen standards enforcement and expand its capacity to support small and medium-sized enterprises seeking product certification.

High electricity costs were another concern raised by businesses during previous engagements.

Nannono said Government had reduced electricity connection charges under the rural electrification programme from Shs700,000 to Shs30,000 for connections requiring no additional pole and from Shs1.8 million to Shs30,000 for connections requiring one pole.

She also highlighted an electricity tariff of US cents 5 per kilowatt-hour for extra-large electricity consumers using more than 1.5 megawatts during off-peak periods.

The measures are intended to lower the cost of accessing electricity and improve the competitiveness of productive enterprises.

Government has also increased funding for the Manufacturing Programme from Shs312 billion in Financial Year 2025/26 to Shs1.03 trillion in Financial Year 2026/27 to address infrastructure gaps in industrial parks.

At Namanve Industrial Park, a major infrastructure project covering approximately 45 kilometres of roads, bridges, drainage, electricity distribution, water, sewerage and ICT infrastructure had reached 82 per cent completion as of September 2026.

According to Nannono, the project was expected to be completed by December 30, 2026.

In Mbale Industrial Park, Government approved Shs146.39 billion for infrastructure development in the 2026/27 financial year.

The allocation includes Shs101.28 billion for internal roads, Shs40 billion for drainage and Shs5.11 billion for electricity infrastructure.

Nannono reported that road construction had reached 50 per cent completion, while water supply and sewerage works stood at 40 per cent. Procurement of a power stabilisation system, known as STATCOM, was also ongoing under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

At Kapeka Industrial Park, infrastructure development, particularly road construction, had reached 29 per cent. Government had also procured a contractor for the construction of a power substation, with an initial payment made to facilitate commencement of the works.

Nannono highlighted several ongoing and planned investments expected to create opportunities for Ugandan businesses across the construction value chain.

In Kampala, the Kampala Capital City Authority is upgrading more than 78 kilometres of roads.

In the Bunyoro sub-region, a US$140 million African Development Bank-supported facility is expected to support irrigation and agro-industrialisation, while a Shs9.2 billion ecotourism project at Kikorongo is expected to expand tourism opportunities.

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Government is also investing in industrial park infrastructure, while a 320-million-litre fuel terminal is being developed in Mpigi District.

These projects are expected to generate demand for local contractors, engineers, transport operators, farmers, manufacturers and suppliers of construction materials.

Nannono said the challenge was to ensure that Ugandan businesses develop the capacity to participate in these projects and deliver quality work within agreed timelines and budgets.

The National Competitiveness Forum brought together Government representatives, private sector players and development partners, including the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group, to discuss practical measures for improving Uganda's investment and business environment.

Nannono said the forum's discussions would not end with recommendations but would inform Government action and future budget priorities.

She thanked the development partners, government ministries, departments and agencies, the Ministry of Finance management and the Private Sector Development Unit for supporting the engagement.

Musasizi also challenged participants to focus on reforms that would reduce the cost and time required to undertake construction projects, strengthen the competitiveness of local firms and attract long-term investment.

He said the construction industry would remain central to Uganda's economic transformation because it creates demand for locally produced steel, cement and other building materials while providing employment for engineers, architects, masons, welders, plumbers and carpenters.

The forum's recommendations are expected to feed into the preparation of Uganda's Financial Year 2027/28 budget and medium-term economic reform priorities.