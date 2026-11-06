Liberia: Govt Threatens to Demolish Abandoned Buildings

MONROVIA, November 5, 2026: The Government of Liberia has announced plans to demolish or compulsorily acquire abandoned buildings across Monrovia, warning property owners of monthly fines of US$500 for failing to rehabilitate neglected structures.

Public Works Minister Roland Lafayette Giddings disclosed that the measures are contained in new regulations approved by Cabinet to strengthen urban planning, improve sanitation, and address the growing number of abandoned buildings, particularly in central Monrovia.

Speaking Tuesday at the Ministry of Information's regular press briefing in Monrovia, Minister Giddings said owners of abandoned properties would be given at least 30 days following official notification to submit plans for rehabilitating their buildings.

He warned that failure to comply would attract a monthly fine of US$500, while properties remaining neglected after six months could face demolition or compulsory acquisition, subject to due process and judicial review.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to Giddings, the Ministry of Public Works will collaborate with the Monrovia City Corporation (MCC) to address abandoned structures that pose threats to public safety, sanitation, and infrastructure.

He expressed concern that several neglected buildings have contributed to poor drainage, environmental hazards, and the deterioration of public infrastructure.

The minister cited the former immigration building on Broad Street, which he said had improperly connected its sewage system to a public drainage facility, creating sanitation and infrastructure concerns.

Giddings maintained that Liberia does not necessarily need to construct a new capital city, arguing that Monrovia can be modernized through proper urban planning, rehabilitation, and enforcement of building regulations.

He said the government's objective is to transform the capital into a cleaner, safer, and more organized city while ensuring that property owners comply with established standards.

Meanwhile, the proposed measures form part of broader infrastructure reforms announced by the government, including new regulations governing road construction, contractors, and privately financed public infrastructure projects.