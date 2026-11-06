Liberia Moves to Establish National Railway Authority

-Law Reform Commission Validates Proposed Railway Bill

MONROVIA, November 6, 2026: Liberia is moving toward establishing an independent National Railway Authority to regulate railway operations, promote multi-user access, and transform the country's railway infrastructure into a national economic asset beyond individual mining concessions.

The proposed Liberia National Railway Authority Bill seeks to establish a permanent legal framework for railway management, safety standards, infrastructure access, competition, and regulatory oversight.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

On Wednesday, November 4, the Law Reform Commission (LRC) conducted a final stakeholders' validation exercise on the proposed legislation at the Ministry of Mines and Energy in Monrovia.

The exercise brought together representatives of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML), HPX, the Ministry of Transport, the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL), civil society organizations, and other stakeholders.

LRC Chairperson Cllr. Bornor M. Varmah said the legislation would address longstanding challenges associated with fragmented railway management and limited access to infrastructure historically developed for mining concessions.

"This project could no longer be viewed exclusively through the narrow lens of individual mining concessions. Rather, it must be considered a strategic national economic asset capable of supporting multiple sectors and the broader development aspirations of our country," Varmah said.

He stressed that the proposed authority must have sufficient legal powers, institutional independence, and financial resources to regulate the railway sector effectively.

"Our objective must be to create an institution that will outlive individual administrations and provide stability, predictability and competence to all stakeholders," he emphasized.

Varmah identified railway safety, protection of existing concession agreements, transparent access charges, dispute resolution, and sustainable financing as critical provisions of the proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Sirleaf Ralph Tyler described the validation exercise as a significant step toward modernizing Liberia's railway sector and promoting transparent infrastructure management.

He said an effective railway system could support agriculture, trade, employment, regional integration, and broader economic development.

Efforts to establish a National Railway Authority began in October 2022 under former President George Manneh Weah through Executive Order No. 112.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai subsequently advanced the initiative through Executive Orders No. 136 in 2024, No. 153 in 2025, and No. 169 in 2026.

The proposed legislation is intended to replace reliance on executive orders with a permanent statutory framework, subject to legislative approval.

Meanwhile, ArcelorMittal Liberia, which has operated and rehabilitated the Tokadeh-Buchanan railway for nearly two decades, has reaffirmed its support for transforming the corridor into a multi-user facility.

Speaking recently at the Liberia International Mining and Energy Conference (LIMEC 2026), AML Chief Executive Officer Michiel van der Merwe said the company supports the government's policy of allowing other operators to access the railway.

"AML is fully committed to the desire of the three Presidential administrations that this Tokadeh to Buchanan Railway is a multiuser asset available for other companies to use," he stated.

According to van der Merwe, the Third Amendment to AML's Mineral Development Agreement provides for other users to access the railway, subject to government authorization and financing of their additional infrastructure requirements.

He further disclosed that the Rail Systems Operating Principles (RSOP), developed through discussions spanning three administrations, provide for the railway to be operated by an independent company beginning in 2030.

The proposed National Railway Authority, if established by law, would provide regulatory oversight as Liberia seeks to expand railway access and strengthen the country's transportation infrastructure. -Editing by The New Dawn