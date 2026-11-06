Namibia: Walvis Bay Residents Urged to Attend Public Meetings

6 November 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

Walvis Bay residents are urged to attend a series of public meetings starting next week, where the municipality will provide feedback on projects undertaken and progress made by council during 2026.

According to the Municipality of Walvis Bay, the five meetings will take place from 10 to 18 November and focus on highlighting key achievements and progress made throughout the year.

The meetings are held in accordance with Section 88(1)(a) of the Local Authorities Act, No. 23 of 1992.

However, residents will not be given an opportunity to raise questions or submit agenda items during this round of meetings.

The municipality said residents would be able to raise concerns and submit agenda items during the next series of public meetings, the dates of which are yet to be announced.

All meetings will start at 18h00, with the first scheduled for Tuesday, 10 November, at the Town Hall (Civic Centre).

The second meeting will take place at Narraville Community Hall on Wednesday, 11 November, followed by Dolphin Park on Thursday, 12 November.

The remaining meetings will be held at Green Valley (Farm 37) on Monday, 16 November, and Immanuel Ruiters Primary School Hall on Wednesday, 18 November.

Residents can contact the municipality's Public Relations Section on 064 201 3111 for further information.

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