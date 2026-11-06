Cameroon: How Institutional Trust Changes During Armed Conflict

26 October 2026
Afrobarometer (Accra)
By Brice Romuald Gueyap Kounga

Evidence from Cameroon's 'anglophone crisis' shows it depends on the institution's role and the citizen's location.

Abstract

How does public trust in institutions change during armed conflict? I argue that trajectories vary with the roles that institutions are perceived to play in the conflict and with whether citizens evaluate them from regions where violence is concentrated or from neighbouring regions. I compare trust in 11 institutions using Afrobarometer surveys conducted in Cameroon in 2015, before the start of the so-called "anglophone crisis," and in 2018, 2021, and 2022, after its onset. The analysis traces changes in the conflict's core regions of Northwest and Southwest relative to the adjacent regions of West and Littoral. Public trust in the police fell from 31% to 10% in the conflict regions but rose from 39% to 47% in West and Littoral, producing a relative decline of 29 percentage points. Trust in the ruling party and army fell in both regional groups, but much more in the conflict regions, producing differences in changes of 23 and 22 percentage points, respectively. Trust in the president and Parliament declined in both groups. Between 2021 and 2022, the share expressing somewhat or a lot of trust rebounded across most institutions, including traditional leaders, but the share expressing a lot of trust remained below its 2015 level for every institution. Taken together, the results are consistent with an institutional-role account: The largest and most persistent losses in the conflict's core regions concern the institutions most responsible for prosecuting the conflict (i.e. police, army, and ruling party), while representative and community institutions follow more varied trajectories.

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Brice Romuald Gueyap Kounga Brice Romuald Gueyap Kounga is a PhD candidate in the Department of Economics at Western University, London, Ontario, Canada.

Read the original article on Afrobarometer.

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