Nigeria: Troops Rescue 16 Kidnapping Victims, Recover Two Rifles, Three Bombs, 33 Bikes

The Army said troops ambushed suspected terrorists along a route in Kontagora LGA, recovering weapons, explosives and cash.

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued 16 abductees and recovered two AK-47 rifles, three rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) bombs and 33 motorcycles during an operation in Niger State.

The operation was conducted on 5 November by troops of the Army's 18 Brigade following intelligence about the movement of suspected terrorists from Mashegu Local Government Area towards Rijiyan Nagwamatse in Kontagora LGA.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In a statement on Friday, the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 18 Brigade, Adebayo Adewumi, said the troops mounted an ambush along suspected routes used by the armed men.

He said the troops engaged the suspected terrorists, who had earlier abducted residents, neutralising an unspecified number and rescuing 16 victims.

Items recovered included two AK-47 rifles, seven magazines, three RPG high-explosive anti-personnel bombs, assorted ammunition, 33 motorcycles and ₦4.1 million in cash.

Mr Adewumi said the rescued victims received first aid before authorities handed them over to be reunited with their families.

In a related operation on 3 November, troops intercepted suspected terrorists travelling from Makuku village in Sakaba LGA, Kebbi State, towards Tungan Kawo in Rijau LGA, Niger State.

According to the army spokesperson, the troops engaged the armed men in a firefight, forcing them to retreat into a nearby forest with gunshot wounds.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of five motorcycles, a mobile phone and ₦644,300, among other items.

The army said it kept the recovered items in military custody for further action.

Mr Adewumi quoted the Commander of 18 Brigade as commending the troops for their conduct and urging them to sustain the operations against criminal groups in the brigade's area of responsibility.

Growing insecurity in Niger

The operations come amid a series of kidnappings and attacks on communities in Niger State.

On 31 October, suspected bandits abducted 14 pupils of an Islamic school and their teacher while they were harvesting maize on a farm in Tungan-Bako village, Rafi LGA.

The Niger State Police Command confirmed the abduction, saying joint security teams had begun rescue efforts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The incident followed the abduction of 47 farmers while harvesting groundnuts in Tugan-Rimi, Mariga LGA, on 27 September.

On 21 August, gunmen reportedly abducted more than 500 worshippers from Juma'at mosques in Dekara and four other communities in the state. Families told Daily Trust that the abductors had yet to contact them.

The state has also witnessed attacks on farming communities, forcing residents in parts of Borgu, Mariga, Mashegu and Rijau LGAs to flee their homes and abandon crops on their farms.

Earlier, on 21 November 2025, armed men abducted 230 pupils, students and staff members from St Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Agwara LGA. The victims were later rescued after spending several weeks in captivity.