Uganda: Nansana, Wakiso Warn NWSC Over Uncoordinated Pipe Installations

Wakiso District, Nansana Municipality and the Ministry of Kampala have warned the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) against installing water pipes without consulting local authorities, saying uncoordinated works could lead to costly relocations when roads are upgraded.

The warning was issued during a stakeholders' meeting at Wakiso District headquarters to harmonise road designs under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GKMA-UDP) and coordinate water infrastructure installations in Wakiso and Nansana.

The meeting followed an inspection along the Muyomba-Kawoko-Bujjuko road, where officials found large-diameter water pipes being installed within the existing road carriageway, despite the road having been earmarked for widening and upgrading to bitumen standard under the programme.

Wakiso Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Achilles Kiwanuka said the problem was not limited to the road inspected, adding that similar installations were taking place along other routes scheduled for upgrading.

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He warned that such works could undermine approved road designs and force government to spend additional money relocating water infrastructure once road construction begins.

Wakiso District Engineer Eng Nasir Sseguya said the district was not opposed to NWSC's water infrastructure projects but was concerned about inadequate consultation and coordination before implementation.

He said the corporation sometimes undertook projects without notifying local authorities, denying district technical teams an opportunity to provide guidance and engage affected communities through the social development department.

"Through these isolated works, National Water installs pipes in the middle of the roads and at a narrow depth. If these pipes are damaged together with other utilities, it requires Shs 4 to 6 billion for every 12 kilometres, which costs the District a lot of money," Sseguya said.

He also criticised the corporation for closing roads, particularly at night, without notifying responsible authorities.

"These road closures are done without informing the responsible authorities, leaving communities stranded without anyone to help them," he said.

Ministry of Kampala Programme Infrastructure Engineer Eng. Sam Mwesige said water infrastructure was essential to urban development but insisted that NWSC must coordinate its activities with other government agencies.

"Water services are essential and cannot be separated from development. However, NWSC must coordinate with other entities and ensure proper supervision of its subcontractors," Mwesige said.

He also accused some NWSC subcontractors of poorly reinstating road sections after laying pipes, saying their focus on completing works and securing payment sometimes compromised the quality of restoration.

"Some subcontractors are only interested in getting paid, and they end up carelessly filling road lanes without considering the quality of the work," he said.

Mwesige questioned why other government entities often bear the financial burden of relocating water pipes, arguing that NWSC should take responsibility for its infrastructure.

"NWSC is a business-making entity, but it leaves the burden of relocating its pipes to other entities, yet this should be its responsibility," he said.

He revealed that utility relocation under the GKMA programme was consuming nearly 30% of the project budget, attracting complaints from the World Bank, which is financing the programme.

In response, NWSC Senior Manager for Infrastructure Planning and Development Eng. Herbert Mujuni acknowledged coordination shortcomings and said the corporation was ready to address them.

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"We acknowledge that there have been mistakes, and we are ready to address the issues within our means. Those beyond our authority will be referred to our superiors because some require policy-level discussions," Mujuni said.

The meeting resolved that NWSC should formally communicate its proposed operations in Wakiso District in writing by the following week.

Upon receiving the communication, the district will issue a conditional approval letter requiring the corporation to install pipes outside approved road designs and provide clear guidelines on how damaged pipes and other affected utilities will be handled.

NWSC was also asked to formally invite district technical staff to its meetings and make provisions for the cost of relocating its water infrastructure whenever road upgrading projects are undertaken.

In return, Wakiso District committed to sharing approved GKMA road designs with NWSC to help the corporation align its infrastructure plans with roads already prioritised for development.