Uganda: Wakiso Elderly, PWD Councils Urged to Serve and Leave Lasting Legacy

Newly sworn-in members of the Wakiso District Councils for Older Persons and Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) have been urged to turn their campaign promises into action by advocating for the rights and improved welfare of the groups they represent.

The call was made by Patrick Menya, the Assistant Commissioner for Elderly Affairs in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, during the swearing-in ceremony of the two councils for the 2026-2031 political term at the district headquarters.

Menya reminded the elected representatives that the campaign period was over and their priority should now be service delivery, accountability and leaving a lasting legacy.

"Politics is now over. The time has come for you to serve the people who entrusted you with leadership. You made promises during your campaigns, and although the budgets may be limited, there is still a lot you can achieve through advocacy, lobbying and doing whatever is within your means," Menya said.

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He urged the councils to work with village, parish and sub-county structures to establish accurate figures of older persons and people with disabilities in the district.

He said reliable data would help government planners and the Chief Administrative Officer identify the needs of the groups and allocate resources accordingly.

Menya noted that government was relying on figures from the 2024 National Population and Housing Census, which some older persons and disability groups had contested.

"These figures will help the Chief Administrative Officer and the district planners to plan better for the right number of interest groups they know," he said.

He also called on Resident District Commissioners to intervene in land disputes affecting older persons, whom he described as particularly vulnerable to land grabbing.

Menya cautioned politicians against interfering with the work of technical officers, urging elected leaders and civil servants to respect their respective responsibilities and work together to improve service delivery.

The Assistant Chief Administrative Officer, Annet Ssesanga, who officiated at the ceremony, urged the councils to recognise government efforts to empower older persons and people with disabilities while pushing for more inclusive public services.

She called for public infrastructure to accommodate the needs of both groups, including ramps on public buildings, accessible toilets and priority services in facilities such as banks.

"People with disabilities and the elderly must be considered when constructing public facilities. We need accessible buildings with ramps, public toilets that cater for PWDs and priority services in places such as banks," Ssesanga said.

Wakiso Deputy LCV Chairperson Edward Ssentalo Musambwa and Assistant Resident District Commissioner Muwanga Lutaaya also urged the leaders to mobilise their communities to embrace government development programmes and participate in the money economy.

They said older persons and people with disabilities should not be excluded from initiatives aimed at improving household incomes and livelihoods.

Responding on behalf of older persons, District Elderly Council Chairperson Daudi Byekwaso Mukiibi appealed to government, the district council and technical departments to treat all interest groups fairly in resource allocation and service delivery.

"Government, the district council and the technical wing should treat all interest groups equally. Everyone is a candidate for ageing and disability, and therefore, these groups deserve equal attention and support," Mukiibi said.

Female PWD representative on the district council, Mazzi Nakayenga, called for increased government funding to address the challenges facing people with disabilities in Wakiso.

She said the district had more than 60,000 people with disabilities and argued that budget allocations should reflect their numbers and needs.

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"We have more than 60,000 people with disabilities in Wakiso District. We therefore appeal to government and the district to increase budget allocations to ensure that our people receive the support and services they deserve," Nakayenga said.

The District Elderly Council will be chaired by Mukiibi, deputised by Dr Abraham Nalweebe. Other members are Henry Rugimira as General Secretary, Mariam Kigongo as Person with Integrity, Julius Ananur representing civil society organisations, Bill Kasasa Galiwango as Treasurer and Florence Nakalema as Publicity Secretary.

The District PWD Council will be led by Musa Musinguzi, with Mubarak Wagubi as Vice Chairperson, Miriam Naguja as General Secretary, Deborah Mazzi as Publicity Secretary and Jibulilu Ssebugwawo as Treasurer.

The councils are expected to champion the rights, inclusion and welfare of older persons and people with disabilities throughout the 2026-2031 political term.