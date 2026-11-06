East Africa: Paradise Island Resort Set to Open On Lake Victoria

Uganda's luxury tourism sector is set for a new addition with the opening of Paradise Island Resort on December 1, bringing premium accommodation and leisure experiences to a private island on Lake Victoria.

Located on a 19-acre island about 10 kilometres from Speke Resort Munyonyo, the resort is accessible by a 20-minute speedboat ride.

The facility has 38 accommodation units, comprising cottages, deluxe two-bedroom cottages and executive villas, designed to provide guests with privacy and comfort in a natural setting.

It will be powered entirely by solar energy, adding a renewable energy component to its operations.

The island is surrounded by sandy shores and greenery, with waterfront views and opportunities for visitors seeking a quiet retreat away from the mainland.

The resort is targeting different categories of visitors, including couples, families and groups seeking venues for private celebrations and leisure breaks.

Its opening adds to Uganda's portfolio of high-end tourism facilities and further positions Lake Victoria as a destination for hospitality and recreational experiences.

Paradise Island Resort is expected to attract both domestic and international visitors seeking an island getaway combining accommodation, nature and leisure.