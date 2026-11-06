Uganda: Alupo Warns Climate Change Threatens Uganda's Economic Growth

Vice President Jessica Alupo has warned that worsening climate change could undermine Uganda's economic growth and development ambitions, as prolonged droughts, devastating floods and unpredictable rainfall increasingly threaten agriculture, natural resources and vulnerable communities.

Speaking on Thursday at the launch of the Uganda Climate Investment Platform, Alupo said climate change was already slowing the country's progress towards its Vision 2040 targets.

She said Uganda's dependence on agriculture and natural resources made its economy particularly vulnerable to environmental shocks, with the poorest communities bearing the greatest burden.

"Uganda is facing more floods, long droughts and unpredictable rains than ever before. The poorest communities suffer the most," Alupo said.

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She described climate change as more than an environmental concern, saying it had become a development challenge requiring coordinated action by government, development partners and the private sector.

"Government support needs reinforcement because Uganda depends on agriculture and natural resources for the growth of our economy and for the sustainability of our people," she said.

Alupo said government had developed several policy frameworks to address climate change while pursuing economic growth and poverty reduction. These include the Nationally Determined Contributions, the Climate Financing Strategy and the National Development Plan.

However, she acknowledged that government could not finance the transition to a climate-resilient economy on its own, calling for greater participation by financial institutions, development partners and private investors.

Uganda requires an estimated $28 billion (about Shs115 trillion) to implement its climate commitments, Alupo said.

She said the newly launched Uganda Climate Investment Platform would help mobilise the required resources, prepare viable climate projects and connect them to potential investors.

The government-led initiative is expected to coordinate ministries, departments and agencies, development partners and private sector players in developing investment-ready projects.

It will also support the mobilisation of public and private capital through mechanisms such as blended finance, green bonds and carbon markets.

Alupo said the platform would build on existing government institutions and financial structures rather than replace them.

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She urged stakeholders to prioritise investments that address climate risks while creating economic opportunities, particularly for women, young people and rural communities.

"Prioritise projects that deliver both climate resilience and inclusive economic growth, especially for women, youth and rural communities," she said.

She also called for transparency, strong governance and measurable results in the implementation of climate projects.

Alupo said government would continue strengthening the policy and regulatory environment, improving project preparation capacity and deepening collaboration with development partners to attract climate financing.

She urged Uganda to seize opportunities in the green and blue economies to position itself as a regional centre for climate investment and innovation.

The platform comes as Uganda faces pressure to mobilise resources for its climate commitments while balancing economic development with environmental protection.

The country has identified climate-smart agriculture, renewable energy, sustainable management of wetlands and forests, and green industrialisation as key priorities in its development strategy.