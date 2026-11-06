Uganda: Police Warn Parents Against Online Radicalisation, Drug Abuse Among Children

Uganda Police have urged parents, guardians and community leaders to strengthen supervision of children during the school holidays, warning that increased exposure to the internet, peer pressure and limited parental guidance could expose them to drug abuse, radicalisation and criminal activities.

The warning was issued by Superintendent of Police Namanya Apollo, head coordinator of awareness and sensitisation at the Police Counter-Terrorism Directorate, during an appearance on Salam TV's Omukeeze programme hosted by Twaha Mukiibi.

Namanya said children were particularly vulnerable during holidays when they have more free time and may lack structured activities and adequate supervision.

He warned that some could be drawn into substance abuse and criminal behaviour, while others risk being manipulated into embracing extremist ideologies, including terrorism.

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He said protecting children should not be left to parents alone but requires cooperation among families, local leaders and the wider community.

Namanya also raised concern about terrorist groups increasingly exploiting digital platforms to reach young people through websites, social media and online games.

He urged parents to monitor children's use of mobile phones and other digital devices, provide guidance on online safety and remain alert to potentially harmful content and attempts at manipulation.

He further encouraged parents to spend quality time with their children, listen to their concerns and understand their challenges, warning that a lack of attention at home could leave young people vulnerable to individuals offering acceptance and emotional support for harmful purposes.

Peer pressure, he added, was another factor influencing young people's behaviour and decisions.

Namanya advised parents to keep children constructively occupied during the holidays by assigning them meaningful responsibilities and encouraging productive activities instead of allowing them to spend extended periods idle.

Beyond child protection, the police officer urged managers of bus and taxi parks to strengthen security arrangements ahead of the festive season, when increased passenger traffic is expected.

He also called on holidaymakers to remain vigilant while travelling and encouraged traders and other market workers to report suspicious activities promptly to security authorities.

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Namanya said parental involvement, public vigilance and cooperation between communities and security agencies were essential to preventing crime and protecting the public during the holiday and festive seasons.