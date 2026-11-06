Uganda Commits Shs20bn to Expand Eye Care, Benefit 5 Million People By 2031

Uganda has committed $5 million (about Shs20 billion) to expand access to eye care and benefit more than five million people by 2031 as part of efforts to reduce avoidable blindness and strengthen the country's health system.

The commitment was announced on November 3, 2026, at the inaugural Global Summit for Eye Health in Antigua and Barbuda, which brought together governments, multilateral agencies, civil society organisations and private sector players to accelerate access to eye care.

The summit was hosted by the Government of Antigua and Barbuda, co-hosted by Bangladesh, Guyana, Ireland and Nigeria, and organised in technical collaboration with the World Health Organisation and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

Under its commitment, Uganda plans to integrate essential eye care services into 72% of general hospitals and Health Centre IVs, supported by stronger referral systems.

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The country also intends to more than triple its cataract surgical rate from 250 to 800 operations per million people annually, while increasing effective cataract surgical coverage by 30%.

Uganda further targets a 40% increase in effective refractive error coverage and plans to establish a sustainable system for providing affordable spectacles.

The programme will involve strengthening the eye health workforce, expanding community and school-based vision screening, improving access to diabetic retinopathy services and incorporating eye health indicators into national health information systems.

Government also plans to increase domestic financing for eye health by 20%, with particular attention to underserved populations, including children, women, older persons, people with disabilities, refugees and communities in remote areas.

The commitment includes investments in tele-ophthalmology, research partnerships and coordination between different sectors to support implementation of the National Eye Health Strategic Plan.

The economic case for the investment is also significant. An IAPB analysis estimates that investing $5.74 million in Uganda's eye health services between 2026 and 2030 could generate $48.2 million in economic benefits.

The projected returns include more than $44 million in productivity gains, 873 additional equivalent years of learning, 141 cases of depression averted and 19 traffic injuries prevented by 2030.

Meanwhile, VisionSpring, an organisation working with local partners to expand access to affordable eye care, has committed to provide spectacles to an additional 750,000 people in Uganda by 2030.

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Julius Mujuni, VisionSpring Uganda Country Lead, said affordable spectacles could improve livelihoods, independence and wellbeing, particularly among vulnerable communities.

"Eyeglasses are not a luxury. They are a powerful tool for improving livelihoods, independence, and well-being," Mujuni said.

He said the organisation would deepen partnerships with non-governmental and faith-based networks while extending vision services to agricultural workers and artisans.

Through its CatalEYES programme, VisionSpring will provide training, technical assistance and affordable spectacles to strengthen community-based eye care services.

Peter Holland, IAPB chief executive, described the summit as a defining moment for global eye health, saying commitments made by participating countries could improve access to sight-saving services and strengthen economic participation.

By 2031, Uganda expects the initiative to improve access to primary eye care, reduce avoidable blindness, strengthen the distribution of eye health workers and expand sustainable financing.