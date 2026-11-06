Uganda: Kasanje Residents Demand Transfer of Police Boss Over Extortion, Harassment

Residents of Kasanje Town Council in Entebbe have petitioned police leadership to transfer the officer in charge of Kasanje Police Station, accusing him of harassment, extortion and arbitrary arrests that they say have disrupted their livelihoods and undermined public confidence in law enforcement.

The residents raised the complaints during a community engagement meeting attended by Kampala Metropolitan Police Commander ACP Emitu Ebapu, where they accused the officer, identified as OC Kiwanuka, of abusing his authority and making life difficult for members of the public.

Some residents accused the officer of conducting night operations as early as 8pm, ordering people off the streets on grounds that it was already late.

They argued that the restrictions interfere with their freedom of movement and economic activities, particularly for people who depend on evening business to earn a living.

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Others alleged that the officer demands money from residents for police dog services, claiming that those who fail to pay risk arrest.

The residents also raised concerns about alleged land grabbing, saying some families were struggling to protect their properties. They questioned the handling of cases involving the loss of their loved ones, claiming that some complaints had been frustrated or had not received the attention they deserved.

They called for investigations into the allegations and demanded Kiwanuka's transfer, saying they wanted police officers to protect rather than intimidate them.

Responding to the complaints, ACP Emitu criticised the alleged practice of conducting curfew operations at 8pm, reminding officers that they should not arbitrarily restrict people's movements.

He said police have a responsibility to maintain law and order while respecting the rights of members of the public.

"Police services are free, and no resident should be asked to pay for police dog services," Emitu said, distancing the police institution from alleged demands for money by individual officers.

On the land disputes, the commander advised residents to work with local council leaders, police and neighbours familiar with the ownership history of contested properties to establish the facts and resolve conflicts.

He cautioned residents against allowing land disagreements to escalate, urging them to seek guidance and use established legal channels where necessary.

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Emitu also called for stronger cooperation between residents and security agencies, saying community policing can only succeed when members of the public share information and work with police.

In an apparent acknowledgement of complaints about police enforcement operations, the commander apologised to residents who said they had sustained injuries during police exercises, assuring them that such incidents would not recur.

Meanwhile, Kasanje Resident District Commissioner Frank Kyazze raised concerns about land transactions in the area, warning residents about an individual identified as Balaam, whom he accused of persuading families to sell their land.

Kyazze urged residents to exercise caution when dealing with prospective land buyers, particularly where family property is involved.

He also called on the community to focus on productive economic activities and avoid criminal behaviour that could undermine security and development.

The meeting provided residents with an opportunity to present their grievances directly to senior police leadership and local government officials.

The complaints come amid continued police emphasis on community policing as a strategy for crime prevention, information sharing and strengthening public confidence in law enforcement.

The allegations against OC Kiwanuka were made by residents during the meeting and have not been independently established. Police leadership's position on the specific demand for his transfer was not indicated.