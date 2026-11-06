Nigeria: Bandits Kill 2, Abduct 18 in Kaduna Community

Bandits have attacked Akwando village in Kuturmi, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing two persons and abducting 18 villagers.

The attack reportedly occurred at about midnight on Wednesday, November 4.

A resident, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the assailants attacked the village around 12am when people were indoors, killed 2 persons and kidnapped 18 others.

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It was gathered that the attackers are yet to make any demand as of the time of filing the report on Thursday.

A security personnel, who is familiar with the incident but not authorised to speak, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust.

"Yes, 18 villagers were abducted but two people were killed," he said.

Spokesperson of Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, couldn't be reached for comment on the incident.

Also, the state's Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs is yet to make any public statement on the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Victims' names released

The Kuturmi Unity Development Association (KUDA) has released the names of two persons killed and 20 others abducted by gunmen during Wednesday's attack on Akwando community.

The association, in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Joseph Ariko, and Publicity Secretary, Manasseh Samuel Akwando, on Thursday, identified the deceased as Irimiya Galadima, 41, and Benjamin Danlami, 32.

Those abducted include Usman Galadima, La'a'zarus Genesis, Madalin Markus, Happy Stephen, Lovet Ishaya, Afiniki Irimeya, Amina Ahmadu, Miracle Genesis, Hellen Irimeya and Musa Genesis.

Others are Janet Irimeya, Gloria Markus, Zila Stephen, Alis Ahmadu, Haske Ahmadu, Great Isiac, Hanatu Irimeya, Desmon Ishaya, Siam Shagari and Nansy Genesis.

KUDA expressed concern over the recurring attacks on communities in Kuturmi land, saying the latest incident had further worsened the security situation in the area.

It said residents had continued to suffer killings, abductions and displacement, recalling that an Easter Sunday attack on Ariko community reportedly left five persons dead at the scene, while another 17 victims later died in captivity.

The association also cited a separate attack on Awon community, where two persons were reportedly killed and 11 others abducted.

According to KUDA, five of the victims abducted in Awon regained their freedom on November 3, but one reportedly died the following day. Another victim escaped, while five others died in captivity.

The association said the repeated attacks had forced residents to abandon their homes and farmlands, disrupted economic activities and heightened fear across affected communities.

It further alleged that armed groups had restricted residents' access to their ancestral lands, demanding levies before allowing them to cultivate their farms or harvest agricultural produce.

KUDA called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to urgently deploy adequately equipped security personnel to Akwando, Ariko, Awon and other vulnerable communities.

It also demanded coordinated operations to rescue the 20 abducted residents and others still being held captive, as well as the establishment of permanent security posts, regular patrols and effective early-warning systems.

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Millennium City victims remain in captivity

Meanwhile, some residents of Babban Saura PW, Millennium City, in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducted by bandits since October 1, 2026, are still being held captive.

Among the victims are Hafsat Sikiru and her son, Abdulsalam, whose husband and father, Sikiru Shuaibu, was killed while trying to protect his family during the attack.

Other residents of the community were also abducted and remain in captivity.

This is despite the recent rescue of eight kidnap victims by security agencies during an operation in the forest.

Among those rescued was a pregnant woman who was abducted from her residence in Millennium City on October 6, 2026.