Nigeria: Despite Court's Ruling, Crowd Flood Birnin Kebbi Rally for Atiku

Defying a fresh judicial setback, thousands of enthusiastic African Democratic Congress (ADC) supporters flooded Birnin Kebbi on Thursday to demonstrate unwavering backing for the party's presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The massive turnout at the campaign grounds came just hours after a Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a crushing blow to the party, nullifying the leadership structure headed by Senator David Mark and invalidating all decisions taken under his caretaking committee--including the nomination of Atiku as the 2027 flag bearer.

Justice Peter Lifu ruled in favor of former ADC National Deputy Chairman (North-East), Nafiu Bala Gombe, declaring the Mark-led Caretaker Committee illegal.

Gombe had petitioned the court claiming constitutional entitlement to the party's leadership following the resignation of former National Chairman Ralph Nwosu, and sought an injunction restraining Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from parading as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

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Addressing a crowd of party supporters at the party secretariat complex in Birnin Kebbi, Atiku stated that the court verdict was not accidental but a deliberate move to derail his 2027 presidential campaign programmes.

"My roots are in Northern Nigeria, but my candidacy belongs to all Nigerians. Hunger and hardship do not recognise boundaries," he said, adding that Nigerians across the country are suffering under the APC-led government and deserve a leader with credible plans to make life affordable again.

Atiku said Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court had earlier dismissed a previous challenge to the David-led leadership and questioned why, after that judgement, another case was filed to reopen the same dispute. "This is a calculated attempt to circumvent a subsisting judgement. We will challenge this judicial maneuver at the Court of Appeal," he said.

He added that the journey to rescue Nigeria from the hardship imposed by the APC government is a long one, and his party's affordable life campaign will continue because Nigerians deserve relief from this crushing cost-of-living crisis.

The ADC presidential candidate and his running mate criticised some projects being presented as achievements of the Tinubu administration, describing them as legacies of the late President Muhammadu Buhari.

The major opposition party candidate urged ADC supporters to remain resolute, take his message from house to house and door to door, and stay peaceful and focused, saying, "There is no shaking."

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He said the 2027 general elections would be a referendum between suffering Nigerians and the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu, adding that hunger, insecurity, and joblessness would be on the ballot.

Earlier, the ADC National Chairman, David Mark, described the party as a moving train that no amount of intimidation could stop. He called on the people of Kebbi State to vote for Abubakar Malami as governor, Atiku Abubakar as president, and other ADC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He maintained that the ADC was the alternative for Nigerians seeking the restoration of the fuel subsidy and improved security across the country.