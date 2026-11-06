Nigeria: Nasarawa Gov Probes Disruption At APC Presidential Rally

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has ordered security agencies to immediately investigate the firing of tear gas at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Lafia on Wednesday, which disrupted activities at the event.

The governor gave the directive on Thursday during an expanded security meeting at the Government House in Lafia, following the disruption at the rally and the reported obstruction of Vice President Kashim Shettima's convoy during his visit to the Emir of Lafia.

Daily Trust reports that a statement earlier issued by the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Dr. Shuaibu Magaji Labaran, had linked Governor Sule's predecessor, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu (Rtd), to the perpetrators of the act.

Governor Sule directed security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident and ensure that anyone found culpable is brought to book.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Describing the incident as a grave matter, the governor noted that the Vice President attended the rally on behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

"The embarrassment was not to the state or the Presidential Campaign Council alone. It was an embarrassment to the Vice President, who represented the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. That is the reason why we cannot take it lightly," he stated.

Governor Sule further directed security agencies to invite and question all individuals suspected of playing a role in the disruption, regardless of their status or former positions.

He stressed that the investigation must go beyond arresting lower-level operatives, insisting that the masterminds and sponsors must be identified and held accountable.

"We cannot, at the end of the day, after having such an embarrassment, just go and arrest five or six Almajiris and say that is the end of it. It will not work. The people responsible for this must be called to order," he said.

The governor also expressed deep concern over reports that some individuals had planned the disruption ahead of the event, referencing the attack on the Vice President's convoy and an incident where an object, suspected to be a shoe, was thrown toward the podium where he and other governors were standing.

He questioned the circumstances surrounding the deployment of tear gas at the venue--particularly near the VIP podium--and called for a thorough probe into the conduct of security personnel during the incident.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

While commending the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for their swift intervention, Governor Sule noted that he convened the emergency meeting to ensure all issues were formally addressed before further steps are taken.

He warned against allowing political rivalries to degenerate into chaos, stating, "I don't want us to behave like them. If we behave like them, believe me, the state will become ungovernable. That is how Boko Haram started."