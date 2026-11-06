Nigeria: 2027 - 'Ekiti to Deliver 90 Percent Votes for Tinubu'

Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima has called on Ekiti residents to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, urging the people to deliver 90 percent of their total votes for him in the state.

Shettima, who represented President Bola Tinubu, spoke at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavilion in Ado-Ekiti.

Shettima criticized the opposition ADC party, stating that electoral victory depends on grassroots support and performance rather than social media campaigns.

He urged political parties to present their achievements to Nigerians as a basis for seeking their votes.

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He added that the Tinubu administration remains committed to completing ongoing projects and delivering on its promises.

The National Chairman of the APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, described President Tinubu as a performer and a reformer who has reformed the tax system in Nigeria.

He urged all Nigerians to ensure that they return President Tinubu for a second term.

In his speech, Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, said Ekiti people are united in their resolve to vote for the President.

"We have made up our minds. Ekiti is united. All three senators invited here have promised to deliver the votes for Mr. President in 2027," Oyebanji said.

The Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign, Sen. Abdul'aziz Yari, said the North is ready to deliver its votes for President Tinubu.

He noted that the APC is going to campaign on the truth and all the good work the President has done in Nigeria.

The rally was well attended by notable leaders, including Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, all former governors of Ekiti State, as well as party supporters from within and outside the state.

Former Zamfara State Governor and Senator representing Zamfara West, Abdul'aziz Yari, has declared that Northern Nigeria will deliver a larger voting block for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections than his home geopolitical zone, the South West.

Speaking at the political rally in Ekiti State on Thursday, Yari noted that the North considers President Tinubu "more of ours" due to his long-standing history of strategic political alliances and support for northern leaders to reach the country's highest office on three separate occasions.

Addressing the crowd, the lawmaker assured that the northern region is fully aligned to mobilize maximum votes for the President across all electoral levels in 2027.

"We in Northern Nigeria, Bola is more of us than you in Ekiti, than you in Ondo, than you in Oyo, than you in Osun, than you in Lagos," Yari declared. "Bola Ahmed supported our children and supported our people to become number one citizens in this country up to three times. Therefore, we in the North are ready for Asiwaju in 2027, and we are going to deliver him from A to Z."

While highlighting the North's commitment, Yari challenged voters in Ekiti State to raise their level of support for President Tinubu to 90 percent of collected Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Recalling the strong turnout during the 2022 governorship and 2023 presidential elections, the campaign team set a target of 800,000 votes out of the state's 900,000-plus collected PVCs.

Yari pointed to the administration's performance in Ekiti, including investments in infrastructure, tertiary institutions, youth empowerment schemes, and women development initiatives.

The rally also demonstrated cross-party alignment, as candidates who previously ran under the platforms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and Social Democratic Party (SDP) joined APC leaders to back President Tinubu's re-election bid.

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Defending the administration's economic policies, Yari argued that key indicators--including food inflation, exchange rate stabilization, and balance of trade--demonstrate significant progress that opposition platforms cannot replicate.

He specifically pointed to price drops in northern grain markets, noting that 100kg bags of staple grains like millet, sorghum, and maize had fallen from ₦110,000 to between ₦37,000 and ₦40,000, while 50kg bags of food items had dropped to ₦60,000.

"What is the opposition going to do differently than what this great man is doing?" Yari questioned. "We are campaigning with our numbers and what we have done for Nigerians. The numbers are there for anyone to see, and we are asking Nigerians for a second chance based on performance and truth."