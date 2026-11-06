South Africa: AACT 2026 - South Africa Leads

6 November 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

South Africa made an impressive start to the 2026 All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT), taking the lead after the opening round of the continental women's golf championship at the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The championship enters its second day today, with South Africa leading the team standings on 154 strokes.

Kenya occupy second position with 158 strokes, followed by Tanzania in third place with 160 strokes. Uganda are fourth with 163 strokes, while hosts Nigeria sit in fifth position with 166 strokes.

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Zambia are sixth with 167 strokes, ahead of Botswana, who recorded 170 strokes to occupy seventh position. Ghana finished eighth with 172 strokes, while Zimbabwe and Tunisia placed ninth and 10th with 174 and 176 strokes, respectively.

In the individual standings, South Africa's Isabella Ferreira emerged as the Day One leader after returning four strokes over par (+4).

Kenya's Kanana Muthomi followed closely in second position with five strokes over par (+5), while Uganda's Keisha Kagoro and South Africa's Lourenda Steyn shared third place, having both returned six strokes over par (+6).

Botswana's Loapi Chokwe occupied fifth position with seven strokes over par (+7), while Tanzania's Neema Olomi and Madina Iddy were tied on eight strokes over par (+8).

Kenya's Bianca Ngecu and Kellie Gachaga both returned nine strokes over par (+9), while Nigeria's Juliana Ehinomhen featured among the leading 10 players, recording 10 strokes over par (+10) to share 10th position.

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