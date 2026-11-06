Ghana: AMA Gives Traders 48 Hours to Vacate Bus Stops

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has given traders occupying unauthorised bus stops in the city 48 hours to vacate the areas or face enforcement action as part of efforts to restore order and ease traffic congestion.

The Assembly says the occupation of designated bus stops by traders undermines their intended purpose, obstructs the movement of vehicles and passengers, and creates unnecessary traffic congestion.

The Public Affairs Officer of the AMA, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said in an interview on Wednesday that the directive formed part of sustained efforts by the Assembly to enforce its by-laws and restore order in the city's central business district.

He said the decision was also informed by concerns raised by commercial drivers about the activities of traders at designated bus stops.

According to him, the concerns expressed by drivers had reinforced the Assembly's resolve to intensify enforcement and ensure that the facilities remained available for their intended use.

