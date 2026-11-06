Ghana: Stanbic Bank Supports Weep Not Child Foundation

The Internal Control Unit of Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported the Weep Not Child Foundation at Ahwerease-Darmang, near Nsawam, with equipment and financial assistance to improve the foundation's operations and support for children in its care.

The donation, led by the Head of Internal Control, Paa Kwesi Simpson, was made under the team's Employee Community Initiative, through which employees contribute to community development efforts.

The foundation received a grinding mill and accessories, a 508-litre freezer and GH¢5,000 in cash to support its immediate needs.

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Mr Simpson said the initiative was driven by the team's desire to contribute to communities beyond its regular professional responsibilities.

He said while the Internal Control team's core mandate centred on risk management and controls, its members also recognised the importance of responding to social needs within communities.

"This initiative reflects our shared commitment to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve and contributing positively beyond our 'risk and control' responsibilities," he said.

Mr Simpson explained that the team chose to support the foundation after considering some of the practical needs that could make a difference to its operations and the welfare of the children.

He said the items were intended to provide useful and lasting support rather than serve as a one-off gesture, adding that the team was pleased to contribute in an area where its assistance could be put to immediate use.

Receiving the donation, the Founder of the Weep Not Child Foundation, Nana Ama Benewaa I, expressed appreciation to the Stanbic Bank team for the support.

She said the donation had come at an important time for the foundation, which continued to cater for the needs of children under its care.

Nana Ama Benewaa noted that the grinding mill, freezer and cash support would help address some of the foundation's immediate requirements and ease aspects of its day-to-day operations.

"This support has come at a good time for us. The items will be put to good use and will help us respond to some of the needs of the children and the foundation," she said.

She thanked the Internal Control team for identifying the foundation as a beneficiary and taking steps to provide practical assistance.

She also encouraged the team to sustain its community-focused initiatives, saying continued support from individuals and organisations could help institutions such as the foundation provide better care for vulnerable children.