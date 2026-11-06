Ghana: W Sports Int'l Donates Sports Equipment to Legon Presec

W Sports International last Thursday donated sports kits to the Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, under its sports sponsorship programme.

The items included jerseys, soccer uniforms, polo shirts and balls. The donation forms part of efforts to modernise sports in Ghana's second-cycle institutions and create opportunities for young talents to excel beyond the classroom.

PRESEC Legon is the first senior high school in the Greater Accra Region to benefit from the organisation's sports kit sponsorship programme.

The event was attended by the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mr Kofi Adams; Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Global President of Odadee and Board Chairman of PRESEC; the Headmaster of PRESEC, Mr David Odjija; members of the Odadee fraternity; teachers and students.

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Presenting the items, the Chairman of W Sports International, Nana Bediako Brogya Sarpong, who is the Dompiahene of the Agogo Asante Akyem Traditional Area and a former student of Prempeh College, urged schools to look beyond traditional rivalries and support the collective development of Ghanaian students.

He acknowledged the rivalry between PRESEC Legon and Prempeh College during the National Maths and Science Quiz and sporting competitions but said such healthy competition should never become a barrier to recognising excellence or supporting one another.

Nana Sarpong explained that his decision to extend W Sports International's sponsorship to PRESEC was motivated by the school's outstanding record in academic and extracurricular activities, including its achievements in the National Science and Maths Quiz, robotics, soccer, hockey and basketball.

Mr Adams commended W Sports International and its Board Chairman, Nana Sarpong, for selecting PRESEC as the 21st beneficiary school nationwide.

He said the donation demonstrated a practical commitment to investing in the nurturing and development of young sporting talents.

Receiving the items on behalf of the school, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong expressed gratitude to Nana Sarpong and the W Sports International team, saying the intervention would strengthen the school's sporting activities.

He observed that although PRESEC had established itself as a centre of academic excellence, the sponsorship presented another opportunity for the school to demonstrate its strength in sports.