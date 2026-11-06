Ghana/Liberia: Black Challenge Edge Liberia 1-0 in Final World Cup Friendly

6 November 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Rond ACKUMEY

Substitute Yahaya Yussif scored the only goal of the game as the national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, defeated their Liberian counterparts 1-0 in an international friendly at the La McDan Park on Wednesday.

The match, which served as the final preparatory test for both sides ahead of the 2026 World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) World Cup in Mexico, got off to a lively start, with the visitors showing physicality and defensive solidity to contain Ghana's attacking threat.

Six minutes into the game, skipper Richard Arthur Opentil set up Fusieni Iddi, who shot weakly into the arms of goalkeeper Frances Fallah.

Three minutes later, Liberian skipper Matthew Joe tested Ghana goalkeeper Atsu Abor with a long-range effort, which the latter handled with ease.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The first half ended with Ghana slightly on top in terms of play, but the hosts failed to find the back of the net.

After the break, Black Challenge head coach Stephen Richard Obeng introduced Mubarak Mohammed and Yahaya Yussif in the closing stages of the game to add more bite to the team's attack.

With five minutes remaining, Mohammed threaded a through ball from his own half, which found an unmarked Yahaya in front of goal. The substitute made no mistake, lobbing the ball over the onrushing Fallah to score the only goal of the game.

The Black Challenge team is expected to leave Ghana for Mexico this weekend via Turkey for the final phase of preparations ahead of the tournament, which runs from November 13 to 22.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.