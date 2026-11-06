Ghana/Liberia: Black Challenge Edge Liberia 1-0 in Final World Cup Friendly

Substitute Yahaya Yussif scored the only goal of the game as the national amputee football team, the Black Challenge, defeated their Liberian counterparts 1-0 in an international friendly at the La McDan Park on Wednesday.

The match, which served as the final preparatory test for both sides ahead of the 2026 World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) World Cup in Mexico, got off to a lively start, with the visitors showing physicality and defensive solidity to contain Ghana's attacking threat.

Six minutes into the game, skipper Richard Arthur Opentil set up Fusieni Iddi, who shot weakly into the arms of goalkeeper Frances Fallah.

Three minutes later, Liberian skipper Matthew Joe tested Ghana goalkeeper Atsu Abor with a long-range effort, which the latter handled with ease.

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The first half ended with Ghana slightly on top in terms of play, but the hosts failed to find the back of the net.

After the break, Black Challenge head coach Stephen Richard Obeng introduced Mubarak Mohammed and Yahaya Yussif in the closing stages of the game to add more bite to the team's attack.

With five minutes remaining, Mohammed threaded a through ball from his own half, which found an unmarked Yahaya in front of goal. The substitute made no mistake, lobbing the ball over the onrushing Fallah to score the only goal of the game.

The Black Challenge team is expected to leave Ghana for Mexico this weekend via Turkey for the final phase of preparations ahead of the tournament, which runs from November 13 to 22.