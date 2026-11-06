South Africa: The Honeybadger's Revenge - Former Minister Dion George's Nuclear War Over SA's Captive Lions

The former South African environment minister is prepared to back international economic pressure against his own country to shut down the 'disgusting' captive lion industry.

Dion George has lost his ministry, abandoned the political party he served for 30 years and returned to a career in financing that, he says, pays him three times as much for half the time.

And with more time to kill, he has decided to make life considerably more difficult for the people who fired him.

Pending George's ultimatums to current Environment Minister David Maynier, the captive lion trade would be dragged before the court of international opinion, even if the country pays an economic price.

"If they will not work together and get rid of this evil thing, I will help the lobby in the UK that is pushing hard to ban all import trophies," he warns. "I will throw myself behind that."

In an interview with Daily Maverick, the former minister not only levels previously reported accusations at the Democratic Alliance (DA) - that is, what he describes as a party cabal defending "un-African" commercial wildlife interests.

He also believes "fear" is stopping Maynier from signing off on the agreed ban on new captive lion facilities.

"If professional hunters do it, you know, and it's fair chase? Fine," George concedes. But then he hovers his crosshairs over lion-bone...