South Africa: Resident Evil - A Horror Video Game Adaptation With a Wicked Sense of Humour

6 November 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Noelle Adams

While it's probably too far removed from its source material narratively to please hardcore fans who want to see their favourite Resident Evil characters and storylines on the big screen, Zach Cregger's reboot successfully captures the spirit, the rules and the essence of the game franchise that spawned it.

It's an opinion that will probably get you cancelled - at least among ardent fans. But as much immersive fun as the Resident Evil video games are, story-wise they're pretty absurd.

Around for 30 years now, Capcom's survival horror franchise has run unconstrained with the core concept that sets it apart from other zombie media: in its universe, the undead are the product of pharmaceutical experimentation, with various virus strains (the t-Virus being the most famous) mutating some of the infected into "superior", unstoppable beings.

There have been cults, clones, vampires, babies turned to crystal, presidential rescue missions, and toxic moss, and that doesn't even count for stylised characters like absolute unit Chris Redfield, always-in-shades-and-leather Albert Wesker, and Leon S. Kennedy with his boy band hairstyle.

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The point is that Resident Evil lore is ridiculous, and any attempt to faithfully translate one of its signature convoluted narratives into live-action entertainment will trip over that blocker.

It's the exact fate that befell 2021's B-grade Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Meanwhile, Paul W. S. Anderson chose to jettison fidelity and moody survival horror for his six Resident Evil movies, which went the gory sci-fi-infused action route instead. And the less...

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