Rwanda: What Next for Landowners As Bugesera Airport City Takes Shape?

As plans for a new airport city in Bugesera District gather pace, questions are emerging over what the ambitious development will mean for landowners and residents in surrounding areas.

With major infrastructure projects expected to transform the district, authorities are preparing detailed land-use plans that will determine how land around the new Kigali International Airport and proposed Formula 1 facilities can be developed.

The National Land Authority (NLA) says the plans are expected to be completed by the end of December 2026, with detailed information on permitted land uses becoming available in January 2027.

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For landowners, the plans are expected to provide much-needed clarity on where residential, commercial, industrial and other developments will be permitted.

Grace Nishimwe, Director General of NLA and Chief Registrar of Land Titles, said the planning exercise covers areas within a five-kilometre radius of the airport.

"They will show how land should be used and developed," she said.

The exercise comes amid growing interest in property around the airport, as investors and individuals position themselves to benefit from developments expected to reshape the district.

Land transactions surge

The scale of interest in Bugesera is reflected in a sharp increase in land transactions over recent years.

According to NLA figures, land transfers in the district rose from approximately 5,000 in 2018 to 30,000 in 2025.

Some buyers have reportedly been acquiring plots within a kilometre of the airport, hoping to resell them at higher prices as major infrastructure projects take shape.

However, the ongoing planning exercise could have significant implications for those purchasing or holding land in areas earmarked for specific developments.

Nishimwe said the detailed plans will identify how land within the airport's surrounding areas should be used, providing guidance to both existing landowners and prospective investors.

The exercise covers six development clusters, including residential zones, where designated settlement areas will be identified.

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"This is when areas for settlement sites in residential zones will be demarcated," she said.

The plans will also help establish where other activities, including commercial developments, industries and supporting infrastructure, can be located.

Construction restrictions raise concerns

For some residents, uncertainty over land use is already affecting their ability to develop their property.

Noel Nkurikiye, a resident of Mayange Sector, said construction permits are not being issued in his area because it falls within the boundaries of the planned airport development.

"Where I live in Mayange, they do not issue construction permits, saying the area falls within the airport boundaries," he said.

His experience illustrates some of the challenges facing landowners as authorities seek to balance existing property interests with long-term development plans.

Eastern Province Governor Pudence Rubingisa said the government is working with land authorities and Rwanda Airport City management to prepare detailed physical plans for Rilima, Mwogo and Juru, as well as parts of Mayange and Nyamata sectors.

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The exercise will establish where roads, residential developments and other essential infrastructure should be located.

"The plans will identify where roads and other infrastructure should be developed, ensuring that current investments follow sustainable, long-term planning," Rubingisa said.

He stressed that the plans must also take into account the accommodation needs of people expected to work at the airport, proposed sports facilities, schools, industries and agricultural businesses.

"Major projects will attract workers, making it important to plan for affordable housing alongside industrial, commercial and social infrastructure," he said.

The planning exercise is therefore expected to influence not only future investments but also how existing communities develop as the airport city expands.

Land-use compliance under scrutiny

The rapid increase in land transactions has been accompanied by growing construction activity, placing additional pressure on authorities to enforce planning regulations.

According to figures cited by NLA, more than 3,000 construction permits are issued annually in Bugesera, while compliance with construction and land-use regulations stands at approximately 30 per cent.

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The figures highlight the challenges of managing development in a district experiencing increasing demand for land.

Agriculture currently accounts for approximately 52 per cent of Bugesera's land, followed by wetlands at 14 per cent, residential areas at 10 per cent, forestry at 6.6 per cent, water bodies at 6 per cent and transport infrastructure at 5 per cent.

Other designated land uses include industrial activities, commercial developments, public facilities, ecotourism, open spaces and public utilities.

Rubingisa said detailed physical planning is essential to ensure that new investments are consistent with the district's long-term development priorities.

For landowners, the exercise is expected to provide a clearer understanding of the types of developments permitted on their property.

New investment opportunities

Beyond addressing uncertainty over land use, the planned airport city is expected to create opportunities for property owners, businesses and investors.

Spanning more than 2,000 hectares, the development will require significant investment in commercial, residential, industrial and aviation-related infrastructure.

Nishimwe said the planned activities include agro-processing, industries, airport-related logistics, hotels, restaurants, housing, warehouses, schools, healthcare facilities and sports and entertainment infrastructure.

In mid-2026, the government appointed a Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda Airport City (RAC) to oversee the development.

Nishimwe explained that Bugesera's existing district land-use plan had already considered major projects, including the new international airport and proposed Formula 1 facilities.

However, more detailed physical plans are needed to guide specific investments around these projects.

"The ongoing exercise will provide more detailed physical plans to guide development around these projects," she said.

Among the proposed components of the Smart Airport City is an Aeronautical Service Centre, which would provide aircraft maintenance, ground handling, technical support and aviation training services.

The development is also expected to feature passenger accommodation, commercial spaces, logistics hubs and other facilities supporting airport operations.

These investments are expected to stimulate demand for housing, services and other supporting businesses as economic activity expands around the airport.

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Transport links take shape

Improved transport connectivity is another major component of the airport city's development.

Plans include road networks and public transport links connecting the airport to Kigali and neighbouring areas.

A proposed Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system would operate on dedicated lanes, with priority at intersections, to improve the speed and reliability of public transport.

Meanwhile, construction of an 11.6-kilometre expressway linking the new airport to the existing road network is progressing, according to the Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA).

The expressway will connect the airport area to Karumuna, beginning near the Kanzenze water plant in Bugesera.

Located approximately 40 kilometres from Kigali, the new international airport is expected to begin operations in 2028, following a revision of the earlier 2026 completion timeline.

The airport, estimated to cost $2 billion, will feature a 130,000-square-metre main terminal designed to accommodate eight million passengers annually in its initial phase.

Capacity is expected to increase to more than 14 million passengers annually in subsequent decades.

A dedicated cargo terminal will be capable of handling up to 150,000 tonnes of cargo annually.

As the airport and surrounding infrastructure take shape, the completion of detailed land-use plans will be a key milestone for landowners seeking clarity on how their property can be used.

For residents and prospective investors alike, the plans are expected to help determine how they can participate in, and benefit from, Bugesera's transformation.