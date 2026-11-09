Rwanda: Govt Steps Up Fire Safety Inspections Nationwide

The government has intensified inspections of public and commercial buildings across the country as part of efforts to strengthen fire prevention and ensure compliance with safety regulations.

The exercise comes amid growing concerns over safety standards in buildings, with authorities warning that failure to comply with regulations could put lives and property at risk.

Claudien Bizimungu, the State Minister for Infrastructure, told journalists on Friday, November 6, that inspections had exposed shortcomings requiring urgent attention from building owners, operators and other stakeholders.

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Among the concerns identified were buildings without functional fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, adequate emergency exits or reliable water supplies for firefighting.

"Owners of buildings should comply with fire safety standards as stipulated in the building codes. There should be smoke detectors in case of fire incidents, and each building should have a water tank reserved for firefighting. They should also have functional fire extinguishers and trained staff who know how to use them," Bizimungu said.

He also cited cases where building owners had accommodated more tenants than their facilities could safely hold, blocked emergency exits or converted designated emergency assembly points into other facilities, including swimming pools.

Such practices, he warned, could make evacuation difficult and hamper emergency response when fires break out.

Buildings closed as inspections intensify

Bizimungu said a joint government taskforce was conducting inspections nationwide to assess compliance with fire safety requirements and enforce building regulations.

The exercise has already resulted in the temporary closure of 15 buildings in Kigali, while owners of other properties have been directed to address identified shortcomings.

"We have a joint taskforce assessing fire safety across the country. Some buildings in Kigali were shut down due to failure to comply, while others were advised to fix certain issues and meet the requirements," he said.

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Bizimungu stressed that ensuring fire safety should begin long before buildings are occupied, rather than becoming a concern only after an incident.

"We should not be fighting fires whenever we are called upon to intervene. We should start as early as possible, from the request for a construction permit, during construction and throughout the use of buildings," he said.

He called on engineers, developers, property owners and other stakeholders to ensure that safety requirements are incorporated into building designs, construction and day-to-day operations.

"Our country is developing rapidly, and we need strong infrastructure that does not put people's lives in danger. We need to ensure that no more buildings are shut down or destroyed because they have failed to comply with safety requirements," he said.

Inspectors uncover hazardous storage practices

Beyond shortcomings in firefighting equipment and emergency access, inspectors found potentially dangerous storage practices in some workplaces.

Bizimungu said combustible materials, including wood, paint, petrol and alcohol, were being stored alongside other materials in conditions that could worsen fire outbreaks.

"We found places where metal materials were stored together with wooden items, paint containers, petrol, alcohol and other substances. If a fire breaks out in such circumstances, it can be extremely difficult to extinguish," he said.

He warned that improper storage of flammable substances, particularly near workplaces and residential areas, could endanger workers and surrounding communities.

The minister also raised concerns about the handling of gas and electrical appliances, especially as their use for cooking becomes more widespread.

He urged building owners and occupants to ensure that gas installations, electrical equipment and cooking facilities are used and maintained safely.

Firefighting systems found non-functional

As part of the inspection exercise, the joint taskforce visited several premises, including Inkundamahoro Market in Nyabugogo, a building previously used for furniture-making in Niboye Sector, Kicukiro District, which was recently affected by a fire, and a building housing a car dealership.

At Inkundamahoro Market, inspectors discovered that water supply systems intended for firefighting, as well as some firefighting equipment, were not functioning.

Bizimungu reiterated the need for buildings to have reliable fire detection and alarm systems, accessible emergency exits and adequate firefighting equipment.

He warned that property owners could be held accountable where investigations establish that negligence or failure to comply with safety regulations contributed to a fire.

The concerns come against a backdrop of about 1,300 fire incidents recorded in Rwanda over the past five years, resulting in property damage and disruption to businesses and livelihoods.

Drones to support firefighting operations

Meanwhile, authorities have acquired drones to strengthen firefighting and emergency response operations.

Police officers serving in the Fire and Rescue Brigade are undergoing specialised training to operate the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The drones are expected to improve the monitoring of fire incidents and support firefighters during emergency operations.

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Their introduction forms part of wider efforts to strengthen Rwanda's firefighting capacity, alongside preventive inspections and stricter enforcement of safety standards.

Business owners seek flexibility

Some business owners affected by the inspections have welcomed the push for improved fire safety but urged authorities to consider the practical challenges of meeting the requirements.

One business owner, who requested anonymity, said the premises had received a temporary closure notice despite efforts to comply with some safety measures, including the acquisition of fire extinguishers.

"We understand why we need to meet the other requirements, and we are working hard to comply. However, such closures should also take into consideration the efforts businesses are making to meet the standards and the impact they have on our operations," he said.

The business owner called for greater cooperation between regulators and property operators to ensure that necessary improvements are made without unnecessarily disrupting businesses.

Bizimungu, however, maintained that compliance with fire safety regulations was essential and that protecting lives and property must remain the priority.

He urged landlords, business operators, engineers and building occupants to take responsibility for preventing fires instead of waiting for emergencies to expose safety failures.