Nigeria: Troops Kill Over 55 Terrorists, Lost 2 in 1 Week - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops on internal operations across the country killed over 55 terrorist fighters while one officer and soldier paid the supreme price between 30 October and 5 November 2026.

Troops also rescued 33 kidnapped victims, arrested 60 terrorists, while 12 terrorists and families surrendered to troops.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said troops successfully countered determined terrorist attacks and neutralised more than 50 terrorists at Buni Yadi and Bitta.

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He said troops in Kogi State overran kidnappers' hideouts in Edimogbo and Obele forests, capturing weapons and other items from the criminals' enclaves.

Also, sustained operations in Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger States, as well as Abia and Anambra States, led to the rescue of several kidnapped victims, including a baby.

In the North East, he said the continued surrender of terrorists and their families further indicates the impact of sustained military pressure on the terrorists.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, reacting to the development, commended the courage, resilience and sacrifices of troops in the various theatres of operations. He said the CDS "honours the memory of the officer and soldier who paid the supreme price in the line of duty, alongside the civilian hunter who lost his life in the course of supporting troops, assuring their families that their sacrifices will remain indelible in the nation's memory".

The Defence Chief also wished the wounded personnel a speedy and full recovery.

General Oluyede emphasised the need for sustained collaboration, effective intelligence sharing and coordinated operational planning to consolidate the gains recorded.

The CDS called on traditional rulers, community leaders and other stakeholders to strengthen their partnership with security agencies by providing timely and credible information on suspicious movements and activities through the nearest military formation or the toll-free emergency line 193.

He also urged citizens to deny criminals access to logistics and other forms of support, and to shun mob action, misinformation and the spread of disinformation.

He further urged troops to remain vigilant, disciplined and combat-ready at all times, stressing that the adversary remains dangerous even when wounded or under pressure.

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He reaffirmed the Armed Forces' commitment to its constitutional responsibility, adding that they will sustain the current operational momentum, working in synergy with relevant stakeholders until lasting peace, security and stability are restored across the country.

The CDS acknowledged the media for its continued support through balanced and responsible reporting, which is essential when covering sensitive security matters that can undermine public confidence, heighten tension, or compromise ongoing operations.