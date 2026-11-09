Tanzania: Call for Tanzania to Commercially Utilize Its Overseas Properties to Boost Income, Attract Foreign Capital

Nairobi, Kenya — TANZANIA has been advised to transform government-owned land and buildings abroad into revenue-generating investments to boost national income, attract foreign capital and expand economic opportunities.

Deputy Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Kaspar Mmuya, said diplomatic relations with other countries should yield tangible economic benefits beyond fostering friendship and cooperation.

He made the call today,November 6, 2026, during a visit to a 22-storey commercial building under construction, owned by the Tanzanian Embassy in Kenya, accompanied by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, James Millya.

Mr Mmuya said government-owned properties managed through Tanzania's embassies should be developed and utilised commercially rather than remain idle, noting that they could serve as important sources of revenue through investment and business activities.

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"It is important for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation to strengthen partnerships with investors and financial institutions to mobilise capital for similar projects across more Tanzanian diplomatic missions," he stated.

The deputy minister commended initiatives already underway in some embassies, saying effective utilisation of the country's overseas assets would increase foreign exchange earnings, create new trade opportunities and strengthen economic ties with host nations.

He added that investing in such properties would also expose Tanzania to international commercial markets and enhance its capacity to manage business ventures beyond its borders.

Mr Mmuya commended the Ministry for implementing President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision of economic diplomacy aimed at translating international relations into tangible development gains.

He also praised Tanzania's Ambassador to Kenya, Dr Bernard Kibese, for his contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

He stressed that the success of diplomacy should not be measured solely by the establishment of friendly relations, but also by its ability to generate investment, expand trade and increase national revenue.