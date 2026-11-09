Kenya: Ruto Warns Kenyans Against Gambling With the Country's Future By Electing Opposition

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged Kenyans not to gamble with the country's future by electing opposition leaders, challenging his political rivals to demonstrate their development plans instead of relying on criticism and political rhetoric.

Ruto said Kenyans should not entrust the country's leadership to politicians who, in his assessment, lack clear plans for addressing the challenges facing the nation.

Speaking during an Interdenominational church service in Nyamira County, the President questioned whether his political competitors understood the country's development priorities, arguing that voters should assess leaders based on their agendas, plans and vision.

"Every leader must be measured by their plan, their agenda and their vision for our nation," Ruto said.

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He warned Kenyans against what he described as political gambling, insisting that the country should not risk reversing the development programmes his administration had initiated.

"Do not allow anyone to gamble with the future of our country. Do not take chances with the affairs of our nation," he told congregants.

The President challenged opposition leaders to explain how they would address the high cost of living, unemployment, infrastructure gaps and challenges facing the education and agricultural sectors.

He said Kenyans were looking for practical solutions, including lower transport costs through improved roads, affordable education, reduced fertiliser prices, better returns for farmers and employment opportunities for young people.

"That is what Kenyans want," he said, adding that political leaders should explain how they intended to tackle these challenges rather than relying on political noise.

Ruto also defended his administration's development record, citing investments in roads, education, healthcare, electricity connectivity and agricultural reforms.

In the tea sector, he announced that the government had allocated Sh1.2 billion to support the modernisation of factories in the West of the Rift Valley, where farmers have historically received lower average prices and bonuses compared to their counterparts in the East of the Rift.

He said additional funding would be provided in the next budget to improve factory productivity and narrow the earnings gap between tea farmers in the two regions.

"The tea issue did not begin when I became president; it has existed for years. But I decided that as president, I will solve that problem to ensure equality," he said.

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On education, Ruto said the government had employed 100,000 teachers and was working on a new university funding law that would prevent students from being sent home because their parents could not afford fees.

He said the proposed legislation would be completed before Parliament breaks in December, allowing implementation from January.

The President also cited the Social Health Authority (SHA), saying 1,381 people had registered under the scheme in Nyamira and arguing that the new healthcare system was expanding access beyond Kenyans with formal employment.

On infrastructure, he announced KSh11 billion for the construction of 180 kilometres of tarmac roads in Nyamira County, alongside plans for a new Sh1.7 billion Level 5 hospital and an international stadium funded with Sh1 billion.

He further cited ongoing plans for markets, a university and an industrial park as part of the government's development agenda for the region.

Ruto called on residents to support continuity of the development programmes, asking whether they wanted the government to proceed with its projects or allow politics characterised by division and tribalism to take centre stage.

"I ask you, people of Nyamira: do we continue with this development work, or do you want incitement, noise and tribalism brought here?" he posed.

The President maintained that Kenya needed leaders capable of presenting concrete proposals for the country's future, insisting that political competition should be based on ideas and the ability to deliver.