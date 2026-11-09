Egypt's Conspiracy Against Ethiopia Over Abay River, Red Sea No Longer Workable, Says Water Minister

Addis Ababa — Egypt's longstanding diplomatic and political conspiracy to block Ethiopia's development projects on Abay River and isolate the country from the Red Sea are no longer effective, Water and Energy Minister Habtamu Itefa said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the Minister said that Cairo should reconsider its historical posture toward Ethiopia regarding both the Abay (Blue Nile) River and access to the Red Sea instead of opposing Ethiopian interests.

He recalled that Egypt had for decades sought to obstruct Ethiopia's efforts to utilize the Nile for development, but Ethiopia had brought an end to that chapter of resistance by successfully building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Despite Ethiopia's 86 percent contribution to the river's total flow, Egypt had tried to stop from leveraging its water resources.

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The successful construction and operationalization of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam has however effectively transformed those dynamics, the Minister noted.

"Ethiopia has been able to break that line of thinking by building the GERD. We have closed that chapter."

As regards Egyptian claims that the dam would reduce downstream water availability, the Minister pointed out that post-completion reality contradicts Cairo's warnings.

Downstream flow has remained steady, with water continuing to reach Egypt after driving the GERD's power-generating turbines.

Furthermore, Habtamu cited environmental measures, including the planting of over 56 billion tree seedlings under the Green Legacy Initiative in the Baro-Akobo and Abay river basins that bolster the overall watershed and maintain water flow.

He also explained GERD's role in regulating floodwaters for neighboring Sudan, preventing the destructive seasonal flooding along the Blue Nile that previously threatened Sudanese infrastructure and lives.

Reflecting on the past hydro-diplomacy, the Minister argued that while Egypt regularly accuses Ethiopia of unilateral action, Cairo itself has built massive infrastructure projects such as the Toshka and New Valley projects without consulting upstream riparian states.

In contrast, the he underscored Ethiopia's commitment to shared regional growth through energy exports, pointing out that neighbors like Kenya and Djibouti are already benefitting from GERD-generated electricity, with Somalia and South Sudan seeking expanded energy integration.

"Our vision is prosperity for all and poverty for none," the Minister said, emphasizing the need for cooperation among countries in the region.

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He concluded: "Cooperation is the backbone of development. The international community increasingly understands the realities on the ground, and Egypt would benefit far more from partnering with us than trying to maintain outdated monopolies."

According to the Minister, Egypt had been somehow successful in its efforts to isolate Ethiopia from the Red Sea by supporting the separation of Eritrea during the EPRDF-led government.

He attributed this development partly to the influence of Egypt at the time, pointing at the fact that the then UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali was an Egyptian.

Yet, the public had long aspired to restore access to the sea, Habtamu noted.

The Minister criticized Cairo's efforts to isolate Ethiopia from the Red Sea, linking historic setbacks to Egyptian diplomatic influence during past geopolitical transitions.

He stated that previous Ethiopian administrations had avoided asserting maritime rights, but noted that the current government has formally reactivated the national demand.

With a population of 130 million, a growing economy and legitimate security imperatives, Ethiopia's demand for seaports is fully justified, he added.

"Historically, Ethiopia had access to the sea. It is a contradiction to claim Egypt has rights in the Red Sea while insisting Ethiopia must remain landlocked," he noted

Finally, the Minister urged Egypt to abandon its active lobbying against Ethiopia's port aspirations and instead support an arrangement that benefits regional stability.