Africa: Political Parties Must Lead Africa's Economic Transformation - Pan-African Parliament President

Addis Ababa — African political parties must play a greater role in driving economic transformation and strengthening the continent's sovereignty and institutions, Said President of the Pan-African Parliament, Dr. Fateh Boutbig.

He made the remarks in his closing address yesterday at the Second African Political Parties Summit, held in Addis Ababa on its third and final day under the theme "Governance for Growth."

Boutbig expressed his appreciation to the Ethiopian government and people for hosting the second edition of the summit.

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He also commended Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed for his commitment to Africa's development and economic transformation.

Parliament President noted that holding the summit at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum carries profound historical significance, recalling Africa's resistance against colonialism.

He said the site highlights the sacrifices made for freedom and the need to advance from political liberation to economic emancipation.

Boutbig stressed that Africa must control its economic decisions and strengthen its capacity to produce wealth, knowledge, and technology.

He called on political parties to move beyond competition for power and focus on building productive and prosperous economies.

"The true value of a political party is not measured solely by the number of seats it secures in legislative bodies, but by its ability to develop skilled human resources, build institutions, and translate citizens' aspirations into public policies," he said.

Boutbig added that democracy goes beyond elections, requiring accountability, responsibility, and respect for political pluralism.

He highlighted the need to shift African economies from raw material exports to manufacturing, innovation, and value addition.

Parliament President also emphasized investment in African people, particularly young people and women, and their participation in decision-making.

He noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers opportunities to strengthen regional markets and advance the African Union's Agenda 2063.

He said achieving these goals requires political will, effective institutions, investment-friendly legislation, and lasting stability.

Parliament President also highlighted the Addis Ababa Declaration and initiatives to strengthen political training and develop African leadership.

Boutbig affirmed that the Pan-African Parliament would support these efforts through parliamentary diplomacy and legislative cooperation.

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He announced plans to launch the African Center for Legislative Studies and Research in December and establish the first African Parliamentary University next year.

He also unveiled an initiative to organize an African Conference of Political Parties in 2027, in coordination with the African Governance Center, to promote conflict prevention and peacebuilding.

Boutbig said the conference would bring together political and parliamentary leaders to exchange experiences and strengthen early warning mechanisms.He further announced plans to organize an African Women Parliamentarians Conference next year.

He called for translating summit outcomes into practical programs through stronger coordination among political parties, parliaments, and governments.

Parliament President stressed that global economic, technological, and geopolitical changes require Africa to actively shape its future rather than simply receive decisions made elsewhere.

Concluding his address, he said, "The Africa we want is not an Africa we wait to arrive, but an Africa we build today."

He called for greater African unity and solidarity, emphasizing the importance of making Addis Ababa a starting point for a new era of collective action towards a free, united, and strong Africa.