Somalia: Somaliland President Honours Firefighters, Pledges Service Modernisation

Hargeisa, Nov. 8 — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi met Fire and Rescue Service officers at the presidential palace following his decision earlier this month to award ranks to personnel for the first time, the presidency said.

Abdullahi, also known as Irro, praised the officers for protecting lives and property, responding to emergencies and safeguarding the public.

The meeting followed a presidential decree announced on Nov. 3 granting the brigade's personnel their first ranks in recognition of their courage, sacrifice and service.

The president said the ranks represented national recognition of the officers' dedication and the risks they take to save others, according to the presidency statement.

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He said the occasion reflected Somaliland's appreciation for the courage, effort and valuable work of the Fire and Rescue Service.

Abdullahi urged officers and other personnel to redouble their efforts, uphold professional standards and fulfil their national responsibilities.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to improving the service, providing equipment and modernising its operations to strengthen its emergency response capacity.

The meeting was also attended by the ministers responsible for interior and national security and presidential affairs, members of the national ranks committee and the fire service commander, who delivered brief remarks.

The president described protecting citizens and their property as a national responsibility and the fire service as an essential safeguard for public safety.