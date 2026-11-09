Ethiopia Advances COP32 Preparations As President-Designate Arrives in Türkiye

Addis Ababa — COP32 President-Designate Gedion Timothewos (PhD) has arrived in Antalya, Türkiye, to participate in the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31).

During the coming days, he will engage with the COP31 Presidency, participating countries, negotiating groups and international partners to ensure a smooth transition from COP31 to COP32 and build the trust and consensus necessary for an inclusive and implementation-focused COP32 in Addis Ababa.

Through these engagements, Ethiopia is advancing preparations to host the global climate conference and strengthen international cooperation ahead of the summit.

From Antalya to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia stands ready to welcome the world in November 2027.